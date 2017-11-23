Have you ever tried to read an eBook while on the move, only to be let down because your connection was just too slow? Amazon has just the app for you: Kindle Lite. This 2MB app is in beta, and it's designed to be loaded over slow 2G networks in India.

There are a number of features that make Kindle Lite suitable for crappy connections. You can start reading even if the download hasn't completed, monitor data usage, sample eBooks, and more. Despite Kindle Lite's tiny 2MB size, it can still access the Kindle Store and its four million offerings.

It's not explicitly stated, but the app appears to be designed for India judging from the part of the Play Store listings's description where it's stated that five Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi and Malayalam) are supported, as well as the Indian books in the screenshots. It's definitely not available in the US, and we can't share any APKs on APK Mirror because Amazon won't let us. If you can access the app via the Play Store listing, let us know what country you're in.