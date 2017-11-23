It's that time of year again, the time when people throw caution and money to the wind in pursuit of steep discounts on this year's electronics. Deals abound. So much so, in fact, that it's almost impossible to keep track of them all. Thankfully we've put together a little list that distills all the best Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and general late November sales into one convenient place.

We both know what you're here for, so let's just get down to business. We don't mess around, and I've done my best to research what prices actually were, so discounts labeled should be more accurate than the hyperbolic MSRP savings, and items which were marked up prior to going on "sale" will be compared against their earlier initial prices when possible. The list will be continuously updated, so if you're waiting for a specific item to go on sale, or for something to hit a specific price, be sure to check back in.

Phones

Carrier Promotions / Complicated Deals

LG v30/V30 plus Best Buy, LG - up to a $400 prepaid Visa card when you purchase one with another LG product.

Sprint & Verizon Note8, S8, and S8+ Best Buy - $350 off over 24 months

Sprint LG G6 Best Buy - $120 w/ carrier installment plan (up to $400 off)

T-Mobile Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note8, V30, V30+, G6, V20 T-Mobile - Buy one Get one free

Verizon Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy s8, S8+, Note8, and Moto Z2 Force Verizon - Up to 50% off when you sign up for Verizon unlimited, Online now, Friday, November 24th (in store)

Verizon discount on select Android phones Verizon - $100 off select phones with retail value of $400 or more, Online now, Friday, November 24th (in store)

Verizon Z2 Play Best Buy - $192 w/ carrier installment plan (up to $216 off)



Tablets & Chromebooks

Acer Chromebook 14 For Work Acer - $389 ($85+ off)

Acer Chromebook R 13 Acer - $349 ($50 off)

Amazon All-New Kindle Fire HD 10 w/special offers Amazon - $99, ($50 off)

Amazon All-New Fire HD 8 16GB w/ special offers Amazon - $49.99, you can order with Alexa via "Alexa, order a black Fire 8 tablet" ($30 off)

Amazon Fire HD 8 (previous/5th gen) 8GB w/ special offers Amazon - $89.99 ($60 off)

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Amazon - $29.99, you can order with Alexa via "Alexa, order a black Fire 7 tablet" ($20 off)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Wi-Fi w/ special offers Amazon - $89.99 ($30 off)

ASUS C101PA 10.1" Chromebook Flip Our review - TL;DR: Great 10" Chromebook, decent tablet, mediocre screen. Amazon - $249 ($50 off)

ASUS C302 Chromebook Flip m5 Amazon - $619 ($30 off)

Huawei MediaPad M3 32GB Amazon - $219 ($80 off) DEAL OF THE DAY / Today Only Another deal that stuck around.

Lenovo Tab 4 10.1" Amazon - $125.99 ($54 off)

Samsung Chromebook Plus Amazon - $347.99 ($52+ off) B&H - $349 ($50+ off) Best Buy - $349 ($50+ off) Samsung - $349 ($50+ off)

Samsung Chromebook Pro 32GB Amazon - $449 ($50+ off) B&H - $449 ($50+ off) Best Buy - $449 ($50+ off) Samsung - $449 ($50+ off)

Samsung Chromebook Pro 64GB Best Buy - $499 ($50+ off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0" 16GB Wi-Fi (older model) Samsung - $129.99 ($70 off) Amazon - $119.99 ($80 off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0" (new) Samsung - $199.99 ($30 off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" Samsung - $179.99 ($100 off) Amazon - $177.99 ($102 off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7" S Pen included Samsung - $479.99 ($20 off) Amazon - $479.99 ($20 off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" w/S Pen Samsung - $229.99 ($120 off)

Samsung Galaxy View 18.4" 32GB Samsung - $379.99 ($170 off) Amazon - $377.99 ($170 off)



Smart Speakers / Home Automation

Smart Speakers

Smart Home

TVs and living room devices

Set-top Devices

TVs

Accessories

Headphones

Anker SoundBuds NB10 Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon - $23.99 ($15.89 off w/ coupon ANKSPT60 )

Anker SoundBuds Slim+ Bluetooth Headphones Amazon - $22.99 ($10 off)

Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II Amazon - $199 ($30 off) B&H Photo - $199 ($30 off) Crutchfield - $199 ($30 off) Dell - $199 ($30 off) Newegg - $199 ($30 off) Target - $199 ($30 off)

Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones Amazon - $49.99 ($50 off)

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones Our review. TL;DR: "The Bluetooth earbuds that finally converted me." Amazon - $129 ($20 off)

Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds Amazon - $149.99 ($50 off)

Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless In-Ear Earbuds Jaybird - $99.99 ($50 off) Amazon - $99.99 ($50 off) Best Buy - $99.99 ($50 off)

Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition) Bluetooth headphones Amazon - $149.99 ($50 off)

Sennheiser HD 4.40 Around Ear Bluetooth Headphones Amazon - $99.95 ($40 off) DEAL OF THE DAY

Tronsmart Bluetooth Active Noise Canceling Headphones Amazon - $50.99 ($9 off w/code 89I48O8A )

Tronsmart True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Amazon - $31.99 ($8 off w/code TCZ2X373 )



Smartwatches/Fitness Wearables

(Non-smart) Speakers