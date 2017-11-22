Last month, Spotify announced that it was turning its artist dashboard into a standalone app. Spotify for Artists offers easy access to real-time streaming data and other useful stats, as well as the ability to manage profiles and releases. It launched in October for iOS and has now made its way to Android.
Musicians and their teams can conveniently access streaming numbers and audience demographics, which can be used to market releases more efficiently. It's also possible to edit bios, share playlists, and control all aspects of an artist's profile in the app.
Support is on hand from Spotify so you can feedback directly and get questions about your data whenever you need to. There's not much more to the app than that, and if you've already used the artist dashboard site you'll already know what to expect. You can download Spotify for Artists from the Play Store link below, or sideload it from APKMirror.
