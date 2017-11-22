Enthusiast brands tend to have strong launch day sales, since tech nerds like us are anxious to get their hands on the latest and greatest. OnePlus has been one of these brands from the get-go, offering incredible bang for the buck beginning with the One. Given this, it's pretty impressive that the 5T managed to break the company's launch day sales record in only six hours.

In our review of the OnePlus 5T, we found that it was a fantastic phone that stuck to OnePlus's heritage, in spite of the increased price. After all, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Snapdragon 835, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage in any other sub-$600 device. It's not difficult to see why fans rushed to buy this thing as soon as it became available.

If you haven't yet purchased a 5T and you wish to, you can do so here.