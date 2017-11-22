For some reason, the trend of dropping the headphone jack has really caught on this year. That means Bluetooth earbuds and headsets are perhaps the most future-proof audio accessory you can buy for your phone. Right now, you can get the Plantronics BackBeat 903+ earbuds for $19.99 ($6) off when you use our exclusive coupon code.

The BlackBeat 903+ has 14-millimeter speakers with full support for A2DP and Digital Signal Processing, but sadly not aptX (or at least, it's not advertised at all). Each earpiece adjusts three ways for a custom fit, and they fold up easily into the included protective carrying pouch.

You can buy it from DailySteals at the source link below. Remember to use the code ANDROIDP2 at checkout for the full discount.