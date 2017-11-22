Moto Mods are kind of a weird thing for me — they're a really neat idea, but I don't think they've been executed well. I am sure that some of you will disagree with me, but that's not the point here. In a deal that made me do a double-take, AT&T has the Incipio Offgrid Power Pack for a measly, paltry $10, a whopping $70 off the MSRP.

Inane name aside, this mod can give you up to an additional 20 hours of life on your phone while supporting both Qi and PMA for wireless charging. It sports a microUSB port, but I'm sure that won't bother some of you. This deal is simply amazing, considering that even Amazon is selling the mod for $80.

If you have one of the Moto Z family, the Offgrid Power Pack is practically an impulse buy at this point. I'm not sure if this is a fluke in AT&T's system or if the carrier is trying to clear out inventory, but either way, get in on this deal quick.