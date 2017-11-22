Mesh Wi-Fi networks are pretty great. You don't have to worry about where your primary router is placed, and you don't have to create two (or more) Wi-Fi networks to cover your home. Google Wi-Fi and Ubiquiti are probably the best-known in this field, but Netgear's Orbi is fairly popular as well. Now you can get the AC3000 mesh router with one 'satellite' station for $279.99 - a $120 saving over the MSRP.

If you're not familiar with mesh routers, they are similar in principle to having one Wi-Fi router with several repeaters. However, mesh network units can all communicate with each other, whereas repeaters can only talk to the main router, and they won't create separate Wi-Fi networks that you have to manually switch between. Just like cell phone towers, your devices should switch to the best connection automatically.

This Orbi system has one main router and one 'satellite', but you can easily buy additional ones if this doesn't cover your home adequately. You can buy it at the source links below.