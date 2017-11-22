Huawei isn't a big name in the flagship phone game stateside. But the Mate 9, the company's first flagship officially sold here, has made a good first impression. Now you can pick one up, along with a Huawei Band 2, for just $399 as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day.

The Mate 9 is a powerhouse of a phone. It sports a 5.9" 1080p LCD, the excellent Kirin 960, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP/20MP Leica-branded camera duo out back, an 8MP selfie-shooter, and a giant 4000mAh battery. This is also the lowest price we've seen it go for, as it's previously sold for the same price without the $60 Band 2 included free of charge.

If you're interested, don't wait. Since this is Amazon's Deal of the Day, you've got about twelve hours as of publishing time to pick one up. Prime shipping is free, so the bundle will get to you before you know it. Hit the source link below to pick these up.