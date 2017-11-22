Google recently launched a smaller, cheaper Google Home device, but the original has much better sound. It's still priced at $129 most of the time, though. As the shopping bonanza approaches, you can beat the rush and pick up a Google Home for half-price on eBay.

The seller currently has a new Google Home listed for $79, which is a fine deal. However, there's also a coupon code for $15 off an eBay purchase of $75 or more. Apply that, and you can get the device for $64. That's only $14 more than the Home Mini.

The catch here is that you have to use the code (PSHOPAPP) in the Android app. It will not work on the eBay website. You can also use the code on other items, though. Take your pick, but this Home deal is excellent. The seller offers free shipping in the US, but shipping to other countries is available as well. Tax is charged only in New Jersey.