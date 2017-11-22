With the holidays nigh upon us and New Years resolutions around the corner, some may be interested in a new fitness tracker. Considered to be one of the best around, Garmin's vívosport is on sale for $149.99 over on Amazon, a savings of $50.

With built-in GPS, stress tracking, and an always-on display, the vívosport has plenty of smart features and fitness monitoring tools available to use. Battery life sits at around seven days. it's waterproof for swimming tracking, and the unit itself can show notifications from your phone on that always-on display.

All three colors and both sizes are on sale for $149.99, so you have all the options available to you.