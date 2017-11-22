It's easy to sing the doom song of tablets, so I'll do my best to refrain. If you're interested in one on the cheaper end, and Amazon's offerings don't light your fire, then the 32GB Huawei MediaPad M3 is on sale for $224, a respectable $75 off.

This Huawei tablet comes with an 8.4" 2560x1600 IPS LCD display, a Kirin 950 SoC, 32GB of storage (plus a microSD slot), 4GB of RAM, 8MP/8MP cameras, and a 5,100mAh battery. It shipped with Marshmallow, but reports over on XDA say that it received Nougat a little while ago.

If you can put up with EMUI, this doesn't seem like a bad tablet. Sound design was done in conjunction with Harmon Kardon, so maybe the speakers are better than what one might expect on a tablet? I have no idea, but you can pick up your MediaPad M3 at the source link below.