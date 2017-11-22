Casio has a very particular design aesthetic. Its watches and phones are bulky, rugged, and have a lot of sharp angles. Now, there's an action camera to go along with those devices. The G’z EYE can take a beating while recording video, and it looks like a Decepticon.

Ignoring the... interesting design for a moment, the G’z EYE (model GZE-1) has solid specs for an action camera. It's waterproof down to 50 meters and can withstand a 4-meter drop. It'll also operate at temperatures as low as -10C. It films 1080p at 30 FPS and 480p at 120FPS. The lens has a 190.8-degree field of view, but you only get that full range for still images (6MP). Video is filmed at 170.4 degrees.

Casio says the G’z EYE is designed to fit comfortably in the hand, and the buttons are sized and spaced for easy control. It connects to your phone via the G’z EYE app, or you can use a Casio Android Wear watch as a viewfinder. There will also be an ecosystem of mounts and accessories to help you capture video hands-free.

There's no international pricing yet, but the G’z EYE GZE-1 camera will launch in Japan at 46,000 yen. That works out to about $400.