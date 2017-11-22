Hello again, dear readers. Boy, do I have a massive list for you today. With Thanksgiving on the morrow, followed immediately by Black Friday/Cyber Monday, it's no surprise that there are so many apps on sale today. Most of them are games, meaning you can play something while you're traveling or avoiding family. Be looking for several bolded titles.

Free

Apps

  1. Battery Bar : Energy Bars on Status bar $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  2. Memorize Everything Me $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  3. Digits $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. Aliensome: 1 2 3 Find It! $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  2. CELL 13 - Platform Portal Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. FoxyLand | Premium $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  4. Fourth grade Math - Multiplication $2.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  5. Multiplication Math Game $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  6. Minesweeper Pro $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  7. Preschool Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Swipe Shootout: Street Basketball $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Gold Icons Pro -Cool Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
  2. Sign for Spotify - Spotify Widgets and Shortcuts $1.49 -> Free; 6 hours left
  3. Fantasy World 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. MIUI 9 Icon Pack & Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  5. Infinite S8 Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Ultra-high Pixel Camera (Paid) $29.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
  2. Calligrapher Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; 1 day left
  3. Zone Diet Pro $4.49 -> $2.99; 2 days left
  4. Password Manager and Vault Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  5. iCountTimer Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  6. iNES - NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
  7. Incognito Browser - Browse Anonymously 2017 $4.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left

Games

  1. 1849: Gold Edition $5.99 -> $2.99; 3 days left
  2. Portal Walk $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  3. Azkend 2: The World Beneath $6.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  4. Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  5. Teletubbies: Dipsy's Fancy Hat Maker $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days left
  6. Bloons Supermonkey 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  7. Call of Duty:Black Ops Zombies $6.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  8. Chameleon Run $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  9. Danmaku Unlimited 3 $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  10. Don't Starve: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  11. Farming Simulator 16 $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  12. Fighting Fantasy Legends $5.49 -> $3.49; 6 days left
  13. Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions $9.99 -> $3.99; 6 days left
  14. Kids Puzzle - learn 82 animals $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  15. League of Stickman 2017-Ninja $0.99 -> $0.50; 6 days left
  16. LEGO Jurassic World $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  17. LEGO Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  18. Monument Valley $3.99 -> $1.29; 6 days left
  19. Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> $0.49; 6 days left
  20. Pictionary (Ad free) $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  21. Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  22. Star Vikings Forever $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  23. Talisman: Prologue $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  24. Talisman: The Horus Heresy $5.49 -> $3.49; 6 days left
  25. Ticket to Ride $6.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  26. Trivia Crack (No Ads) $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  27. Yandere School $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  28. Youtubers Life $8.99 -> $4.99; 6 days left
  29. City of Fools: Hidden Object $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  30. Dice With Buddies™ $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  31. F1 2016 $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  32. Full Pipe: Puzzle Adventure Premium Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  33. Layton’s Mystery Journey $15.99 -> $6.99; 7 days left
  34. PixelTerra $1.99 -> $1.35; 7 days left
  35. Clustertruck NVIDIA SHIELD $5.99 -> $3.75; Time left unknown
  36. Contrast $9.99 -> $4.99; Time left unknown
  37. Doom 3 : BFG Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Time left unknown
  38. DRAGON QUEST VI $14.99 -> $9.99; Time left unknown
  39. GoNNER $9.99 -> $2.99; Time left unknown
  40. Heroes of Kalevala $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  41. Q*Bert Rebooted:SHIELD Edition $5.99 -> $1.49; Time left unknown
  42. Pavilion $9.99 -> $2.49;  Time left unknown
  43. Pix the Cat $4.99 -> $1.49; Time left unknown
  44. Sparkle $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  45. Super Meat Boy $14.99 -> $3.99; Time left unknown
  46. Super Slam Dunk Touchdown $15.00 -> $4.99; Time left unknown
  47. Tennis in the Face $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  48. The Final Station on SHIELD $14.99 -> $9.99; Time left unknown
  49. Tomb Raider $5.99 -> $3.75; Time left unknown

Icon packs & customization

  1. MS - PJ029 Theme for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  2. Campus Icon Pack Natural Art $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  3. Happy New Year Watch Face $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  4. Holiday Spirit Watch Face $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  5. Spin the Bottle Watch Face + Mini Game $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left
  6. SquareHome Key - Launcher: Windows style $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left unknown