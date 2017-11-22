Article Contents
Hello again, dear readers. Boy, do I have a massive list for you today. With Thanksgiving on the morrow, followed immediately by Black Friday/Cyber Monday, it's no surprise that there are so many apps on sale today. Most of them are games, meaning you can play something while you're traveling or avoiding family. Be looking for several bolded titles.
Free
Apps
- Battery Bar : Energy Bars on Status bar $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Memorize Everything Me $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Digits $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Aliensome: 1 2 3 Find It! $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- CELL 13 - Platform Portal Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- FoxyLand | Premium $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Fourth grade Math - Multiplication $2.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Multiplication Math Game $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Minesweeper Pro $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Preschool Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Swipe Shootout: Street Basketball $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Gold Icons Pro -Cool Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Sign for Spotify - Spotify Widgets and Shortcuts $1.49 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Fantasy World 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- MIUI 9 Icon Pack & Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Infinite S8 Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
Sale
Apps
- Ultra-high Pixel Camera (Paid) $29.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Calligrapher Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; 1 day left
- Zone Diet Pro $4.49 -> $2.99; 2 days left
- Password Manager and Vault Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- iCountTimer Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- iNES - NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
- Incognito Browser - Browse Anonymously 2017 $4.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left
Games
- 1849: Gold Edition $5.99 -> $2.99; 3 days left
- Portal Walk $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Azkend 2: The World Beneath $6.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Teletubbies: Dipsy's Fancy Hat Maker $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days left
- Bloons Supermonkey 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Call of Duty:Black Ops Zombies $6.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Chameleon Run $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Danmaku Unlimited 3 $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Don't Starve: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Farming Simulator 16 $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Fighting Fantasy Legends $5.49 -> $3.49; 6 days left
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions $9.99 -> $3.99; 6 days left
- Kids Puzzle - learn 82 animals $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- League of Stickman 2017-Ninja $0.99 -> $0.50; 6 days left
- LEGO Jurassic World $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- LEGO Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Monument Valley $3.99 -> $1.29; 6 days left
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> $0.49; 6 days left
- Pictionary (Ad free) $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Star Vikings Forever $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Talisman: Prologue $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Talisman: The Horus Heresy $5.49 -> $3.49; 6 days left
- Ticket to Ride $6.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Trivia Crack (No Ads) $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Yandere School $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Youtubers Life $8.99 -> $4.99; 6 days left
- City of Fools: Hidden Object $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Dice With Buddies™ $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- F1 2016 $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Full Pipe: Puzzle Adventure Premium Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Layton’s Mystery Journey $15.99 -> $6.99; 7 days left
- PixelTerra $1.99 -> $1.35; 7 days left
- Clustertruck NVIDIA SHIELD $5.99 -> $3.75; Time left unknown
- Contrast $9.99 -> $4.99; Time left unknown
- Doom 3 : BFG Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Time left unknown
- DRAGON QUEST VI $14.99 -> $9.99; Time left unknown
- GoNNER $9.99 -> $2.99; Time left unknown
- Heroes of Kalevala $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- Q*Bert Rebooted:SHIELD Edition $5.99 -> $1.49; Time left unknown
- Pavilion $9.99 -> $2.49; Time left unknown
- Pix the Cat $4.99 -> $1.49; Time left unknown
- Sparkle $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- Super Meat Boy $14.99 -> $3.99; Time left unknown
- Super Slam Dunk Touchdown $15.00 -> $4.99; Time left unknown
- Tennis in the Face $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- The Final Station on SHIELD $14.99 -> $9.99; Time left unknown
- Tomb Raider $5.99 -> $3.75; Time left unknown
Icon packs & customization
- MS - PJ029 Theme for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Campus Icon Pack Natural Art $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Happy New Year Watch Face $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- Holiday Spirit Watch Face $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- Spin the Bottle Watch Face + Mini Game $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left
- SquareHome Key - Launcher: Windows style $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left unknown
