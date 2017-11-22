It's that time of year again, the time when people throw caution and money to the wind in pursuit of steep discounts on this year's electronics. Deals abound. So much so, in fact, that it's almost impossible to keep track of them all. Thankfully we've put together a little list that distills all the best Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and general late November sales into one convenient place.

We both know what you're here for, so let's just get down to business. We don't mess around, and I've done my best to research what prices actually were, so discounts labeled should be more accurate than the hyperbolic MSRP savings, and items which were marked up prior to going on "sale" will be compared against their earlier initial prices when possible. The list will be continuously updated, so if you're waiting for a specific item to go on sale, or for something to hit a specific price, be sure to check back in.

Today's noteworthy changes: The accessories section will be further subdivided with a speakers subcategory, so it should be a bit easier to navigate. Some good new deals arrived overnight, including a number of short-term "Deal of the day" promos at Amazon, so be sure to check those out. Fossil smartwatch prices also fell incredibly at Amazon, in some cases over half off, but they're selling out fast. A few deals scheduled for today, like some of Motorola's and DJI's, aren't live yet, but they should be soon. Here are some of the better recently added or changed deals: Acer Chromebook R 13 Acer - $349 ($50 off)

Huawei Watch 2 Carbon Black Amazon - $179 ($60 off recent, $120 off MSRP) DEAL OF THE DAY / Today Only Concrete Grey Amazon - $179 ($60 off recent, $120 off MSRP) DEAL OF THE DAY / Today Only Classic Titanium Grey Amazon - $219 ($93 off recent, $148 off MSRP) DEAL OF THE DAY / Today Only

Nest Thermostat (3rd gen) Costco - $169 ($80 off) Google - $199 ($50 off) Amazon - $199 ($50 off) B&H - $199 ($50 off) Best Buy - $199 ($50 off)

ASUS C101PA 10.1" Chromebook Flip Our review - TL;DR: Great 10" Chromebook, decent tablet, mediocre screen. Amazon - $249 ($50 off)

Fossil Marshal Stainless Steel Amazon - $104.50 ($87 off) Q Wander Amazon - $97 (~$100 off) Q Founder Amazon - $96 (~$100 off)

ecobee3 Smart Thermostat + 3 Room Sensors Costco (members only, backordered) - $169.99 ($90 off)



Phones

Carrier Promotions

Sprint & Verizon Note8, S8, and S8+ Best Buy - $350 off over 24 months

T-Mobile Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note8, V30, V30+, G6, V20 T-Mobile - Buy one Get one free

Verizon Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy s8, S8+, Note8, and Moto Z2 Force Verizon - Up to 50% off when you sign up for Verizon unlimited, UPCOMING, Thursday November 23rd (online), Friday November 24th (in store)

Verizon discount on select Android phones Verizon - $100 off select phones with retail value of $400 or more, UPCOMING, Thursday November 23rd (online), Friday November 24th (in store)



Tablets & Chromebooks

Smart Speakers / Home Automation

Smart Speakers

Smart Home

TVs and living room devices

Set-top Devices

TVs

Accessories

Headphones

Anker SoundBuds NB10 Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon - $23.99 ($15.89 off w/ coupon ANKSPT60 )

Anker SoundBuds Slim+ Bluetooth Headphones Amazon - $22.99 ($10 off)

Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II Amazon - $199 ($30 off) B&H Photo - $199 ($30 off) Crutchfield - $199 ($30 off) Dell - $199 ($30 off) Newegg - $199 ($30 off) Target - $199 ($30 off)

Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones Amazon - $49.99 ($50 off)

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones Our review. TL;DR: "The Bluetooth earbuds that finally converted me." Amazon - $129 ($20 off)

Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds Amazon - $149.99 ($50 off)

Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition) Bluetooth headphones Amazon - $149.99 ($50 off)

Tronsmart Bluetooth Active Noise Canceling Headphones Amazon - $50.99 ($9 off w/code 89I48O8A )

Tronsmart True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Amazon - $31.99 ($8 off w/code TCZ2X373 )



Smartwatches/Fitness Wearables

(Non-smart) Speakers

Anker SoundCore 2 12W Bluetooth Speaker Amazon - $31.99 ($8 off)

Anker SoundCore nano Bluetooth Speaker Amazon - $15.99 ($5 off)

JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon - $89.95 ($30 off) Best Buy - $89.99 ($30 off) B&H Photo - $89.95 ($30 off)

Marshall Action Bluetooth Speaker eBay - $119.99 ($50+ off)

RIVA Festival Wireless Multi-Room Speaker Amazon - $399.99 ($100 off) Crutchfield - $399.99 ($100 off)

Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker Best Buy - $150 for Best Buy Rewards Members

Sony XB20 Best Buy - $49.99 for Best Buy Rewards Members, ($25-50 off) Amazon - $49.99, ($25-50 off)

Tronsmart Encore S1 Magnetic Bluetooth Headphones Amazon, - $17.59 ($4.40 off w/code WNAWVO6L )

Tronsmart T2 Bluetooth Speaker Amazon - $19.59 ($3.40 off w/code HJUM58FA )

Tronsmart T6 Bluetooth Speaker Amazon - $32.99 ($9 off w/code POROP86S )

