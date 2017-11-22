Article Contents
It's that time of year again, the time when people throw caution and money to the wind in pursuit of steep discounts on this year's electronics. Deals abound. So much so, in fact, that it's almost impossible to keep track of them all. Thankfully we've put together a little list that distills all the best Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and general late November sales into one convenient place.
We both know what you're here for, so let's just get down to business. We don't mess around, and I've done my best to research what prices actually were, so discounts labeled should be more accurate than the hyperbolic MSRP savings, and items which were marked up prior to going on "sale" will be compared against their earlier initial prices when possible. The list will be continuously updated, so if you're waiting for a specific item to go on sale, or for something to hit a specific price, be sure to check back in.
Today's noteworthy changes:
The accessories section will be further subdivided with a speakers subcategory, so it should be a bit easier to navigate. Some good new deals arrived overnight, including a number of short-term "Deal of the day" promos at Amazon, so be sure to check those out. Fossil smartwatch prices also fell incredibly at Amazon, in some cases over half off, but they're selling out fast. A few deals scheduled for today, like some of Motorola's and DJI's, aren't live yet, but they should be soon.
Here are some of the better recently added or changed deals:
- Acer Chromebook R 13
- Acer - $349 ($50 off)
- Huawei Watch 2
- Nest Thermostat (3rd gen)
- ASUS C101PA 10.1" Chromebook Flip
- Our review - TL;DR: Great 10" Chromebook, decent tablet, mediocre screen.
- Amazon - $249 ($50 off)
- Fossil
- ecobee3 Smart Thermostat + 3 Room Sensors
- Costco (members only, backordered) - $169.99 ($90 off)
Phones
- Alcatel Idol 5S 32GB unlocked
- Amazon - $199.99 ($80 off), UPCOMING Thursday, November 23 - Monday November 27th
- Alcatel A30 unlocked
- HTC U11
- Our review. TL;DR: Decent phone, great speakers, good software, no headphone jack, light bleed, big bezels.
- 4GB/64GB
- HTC (w/ free JBL Reflect Aware C headphones & HTC Fetch) - $599 (~$170 off)
- 6GB/128GB
- HTC (w/ free JBL Reflect Aware C headphones & HTC Fetch) - $679 (~$170 off)
- Huawei Honor 6X 32GB
- Huawei Mate 9
- Amazon (w/Band 2) - $399 ($60-125 off) DEAL OF THE DAY / Today Only
- LG Q6 32GB
- LG G6
- Best Buy - $120 over 24 months ($360 off)
- LG G6+ 128GB unlocked Prime Exclusive w/ special offers
- Amazon - $449 ($50 off)
- Moto G5 plus
- Our review. TL;DR: "I can't think of another phone in this price range you should get instead of the G5 Plus."
- 32GB
- 64GB
- Moto X4
- Our review. TL;DR: good phone, nice build quality, poor camera, originally overpriced.
- 32GB unlocked Prime Exclusive w/ special offers
- Amazon - $299.99 ($30 off)
- Moto E Plus (4th gen)
- Our review. TL;DR: "dangerously close to the perfect budget phone... may well be the best budget smartphone [we've] ever tested."
- 32GB without offers
- 32GB Prime Exclusive w/ special offers
- Amazon - $129.99 ($30 off)
- 16GB without offers
- 16GB Prime Exclusive w/ special offers
- Amazon - $119.99 ($21 off)
- Moto Z 64GB
- Amazon - $399.99 ($50 0ff)
- Moto Z2 Play
- Motorola Unlocked- $399 ($100 off), ENDS Friday December 1st
- Sony Xperia XA Ultra 16GB
- Verizon Moto z2 Play
- Best Buy - $192 over 24 months ($216 off)
Carrier Promotions
- Sprint & Verizon Note8, S8, and S8+
- Best Buy - $350 off over 24 months
- T-Mobile Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note8, V30, V30+, G6, V20
- T-Mobile - Buy one Get one free
- Verizon Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy s8, S8+, Note8, and Moto Z2 Force
- Verizon - Up to 50% off when you sign up for Verizon unlimited, UPCOMING, Thursday November 23rd (online), Friday November 24th (in store)
- Verizon discount on select Android phones
- Verizon - $100 off select phones with retail value of $400 or more, UPCOMING, Thursday November 23rd (online), Friday November 24th (in store)
Tablets & Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 14 For Work
- Acer - $389 ($85+ off)
- Acer Chromebook R 13
- Acer - $349 ($50 off)
- Amazon All-New Kindle Fire HD 10 w/special offers
- Amazon - $99, ($50 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (previous/5th gen)
- 8GB w/ special offers
- Amazon - $89.99 ($60 off)
- 8GB w/ special offers
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Wi-Fi w/ special offers
- Amazon - $89.99 ($30 off)
- ASUS C101PA 10.1" Chromebook Flip
- Our review - TL;DR: Great 10" Chromebook, decent tablet, mediocre screen.
- Amazon - $249 ($50 off)
- ASUS C302 Chromebook Flip m5
- Amazon - $619 ($30 off)
- Huawei MediaPad M3 32GB
- Amazon - $224 ($75 off) DEAL OF THE DAY / Today Only
- Samsung Chromebook Plus
- Samsung Chromebook Pro 32GB
- Samsung Chromebook Pro 64GB
- Best Buy - $499 ($50+ off)
Smart Speakers / Home Automation
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Show
- Amazon Echo 1st Gen
- Amazon (refurbished) - $69.99 ($20 0ff)
- Amazon Echo 2nd Gen
- Amazon Echo Dot
- Amazon Tap
- Amazon (refurbished) - $59.99 ($50 off refurbished, $70 off new)
- Google Home Mini
- Google Store - $29 plus $10 gift card ($20-30 off), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Best Buy - $29 plus $10 gift card ($20-30 off), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Walmart - $5-$29 ($20 discount, plus $25 off Google Express promo for Walmart credit, redeemable by January 15th), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Target - $29 plus $10 gift card ($20-30 off), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Verizon - $29 plus $10 prepaid card ($20-30 off), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Lowes - $29 ($20 off),
appears to be live, but price is changing on checkout.UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Staples - $29 plus $10 Visa gift card via rebate ($20-30 off), UPCOMING, Thursday, November 23rd (online), Friday, November 24th (in-store)
- Google Home
- eBay - $99 ($30 off)
- Google Store - $79 ($50 off), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Best Buy - $79 ($50 off), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Target - $79 ($50 off), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Costco 2-pack - $169.99 ($50 off), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Verizon - $79, ($50 off), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Walmart - $79 plus "$25 shopping offer," ($50-75 off), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- eBay - $79 ($50 off)
Smart Home
- ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor
- Amazon - $199 ($50 off)
- ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat, Works with Amazon Alexa, 2nd Gen
- Amazon - $149.99 ($20 off)
- ecobee3 Smart Thermostat + 3 Room Sensors
- Costco (members only, backordered) - $169.99 ($90 off)
- Eufy Lumos Smart LED Bulb (Soft White 2700K 9W/60W equivalent)
- Amazon - $13.99 ($6 off)
- Honeywell RTH9580WF Smart Touch Thermostat, works with Alexa
- Amazon - $149.00 ($50 off)
- iHome iSP8 Wi-Fi SmartPlug
- Amazon - $39.99 ($5 off)
- Netgear Arlo Q Wi-Fi Security Camera
- Best Buy - $129.99 for Best Buy Rewards Members (~$40 off)
- Nest Cam Indoor
- Nest Cam IQ
- Nest Cam Outdoor
- Nest Protect (2nd gen)
- Nest Thermostat (3rd gen)
- Nest Thermostat E
- Best Buy - $149 ($20 off)
- Oittm Outdoor Wi-Fi Outlet
- Amazon - $22.39 ($9.60 off w/ coupon 93EPH8YF)
- Philips Hue White Starter Kit
- Best Buy - $60 for Best Buy Rewards Members
- Philips Hue Dimmable Lightstrip
- Ring - Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell
- Best Buy - $99 for Best Buy Rewards Members ($80 off)
- Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit
- Amazon - $149 ($50 off)
- Samsung SmartThings Smart Home Hub
- Amazon - $49 ($50 off)
- Samsung SmartThings Arrival Sensor
- Amazon - $22.49 ($7.50 off)
- Samsung SmartThings Motion Sensor
- Amazon - $29.99 ($10 off)
- Samsung SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor
- Amazon - $19.99 ($20 off)
- Samsung Connect Home AC1300 Smart Wi-Fi System (works as a SmartThings Hub)
- Amazon - $99 ($70 off),
- Wink Hub 2
- Walmart - $69 ($30 off)
TVs and living room devices
Set-top Devices
- AirTV Player
- Amazon Fire TV Stick
- Google Chromecast
- Google Store - $25 ($10 off), UPCOMING, November 24th
- Best Buy - $20 ($15 off), UPCOMING, November 24th
- Walmart - $20 ($15 off), November 24th
- Target - $25 (10 off), November 24th
- Google Chromecast Ultra
- Best Buy - $54 ($16 off), UPCOMING
- Nvidia SHIELD TV 16GB
- Amazon - $149.99 ($29 off)
- Nvidia SHIELD TV 16GB w/controller
- Amazon - $169.99 ($30 off)
- Roku Express
- Sling - Free with two months of prepaid Sling TV ($30 off)
- Roku Premiere+
- Best Buy - $50 for Best Buy Rewards Members
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K
- Walmart - $48 UPCOMING, November 24th
- Roku Ultra
- Sling - $49.99 with three months of prepaid Sling TV ($50 off)
TVs
- Sony XBR49X900E (49") 4K HDR Android TV
- Sony XBR55X900E (55") 4K HDR Android TV
- Sony XBR65X900E (65") 4K HDR Android TV
- Sony XBR75X900E (75") 4K HDR Android TV
- Sony XBR55X930E (55") 4K HDR Android TV
- Sony XBR65X930E (65") 4K HDR Android TV
Accessories
Headphones
- Anker SoundBuds NB10 Bluetooth Earbuds
- Amazon - $23.99 ($15.89 off w/ coupon ANKSPT60)
- Anker SoundBuds Slim+ Bluetooth Headphones
- Amazon - $22.99 ($10 off)
- Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II
- Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones
- Amazon - $49.99 ($50 off)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
- Our review. TL;DR: "The Bluetooth earbuds that finally converted me."
- Amazon - $129 ($20 off)
- Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds
- Amazon - $149.99 ($50 off)
- Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition) Bluetooth headphones
- Amazon - $149.99 ($50 off)
- Tronsmart Bluetooth Active Noise Canceling Headphones
- Amazon - $50.99 ($9 off w/code 89I48O8A)
- Tronsmart True Wireless Stereo Earbuds
- Amazon - $31.99 ($8 off w/code TCZ2X373)
-
Smartwatches/Fitness Wearables
- Fossil
- Huawei Band 2 Pro
- Amazon - $49.99 ($20 off) DEAL OF THE DAY / Today Only
- Huawei Watch 2
- Samsung Fit2 Pro
- Samsung Gear sport
- Ticwatch Express
- Ticwatch Sport
- Verizon Wear24
- eBay - $129.99 ($220 off)
(Non-smart) Speakers
- Anker SoundCore 2 12W Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon - $31.99 ($8 off)
- Anker SoundCore nano Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon - $15.99 ($5 off)
- JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Marshall Action Bluetooth Speaker
- eBay - $119.99 ($50+ off)
- RIVA Festival Wireless Multi-Room Speaker
- Amazon - $399.99 ($100 off)
- Crutchfield - $399.99 ($100 off)
- Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker
- Best Buy - $150 for Best Buy Rewards Members
- Sony XB20
- Tronsmart Encore S1 Magnetic Bluetooth Headphones
- Amazon, - $17.59 ($4.40 off w/code WNAWVO6L)
- Tronsmart T2 Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon - $19.59 ($3.40 off w/code HJUM58FA)
- Tronsmart T6 Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon - $32.99 ($9 off w/code POROP86S)
Miscellaneous
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 5,000mAh 2-in-1 charger and battery
- Amazon - $20 ($5.50 off)
- Anker PowerLine 3 pack USB-C to USB 3.0 Cables
- Amazon - $10.99 ($3 off)
- Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Charger
- Amazon - $17.99 ($6 off w/ coupon BFBF2225)
- Aukey USB Outlet with Night Light
- Amazon - ($15.99 ($4 off w/ coupon AUKBF001)
- DJI Spark Mini Drone
- DJI Store - $399 ($100 off), UPCOMING, Wednesday, November 22nd - Monday, November 27th (Still not live yet, check back soon!)
- DJI Mavic Pro Foldable Drone
- DJI Phantom 4 Series Camera Drone
- Phantom 4 Pro
- DJI Store - $1499 w/ Extra Intelligent Battery ($169 value), UPCOMING, Wednesday, November 22nd - Monday, November 27th (Still not live yet, check back soon!)
- Phantom 4 Advanced
- DJI Store - $1199 w/ Extra Intelligent Battery ($169 value), UPCOMING, Wednesday, November 22nd - Monday, November 27th (Still not live yet, check back soon!)
- Phantom 4 Pro
- DJI Osmo Series Handheld Gimbal
- DJI Goggles
- DJI Store - $399 ($50 off), UPCOMING, Wednesday, November 22nd - Monday, November 27th (Still not live yet, check back soon!)
- DJI Care Refresh
- DJI Store - 12% off for Spark, Mavic Pro, and Phantom 4, November 19th (Spark), November 20th (Phantom 4 series), November 21st (Mavic Pro)
- eero Home WiFi System (1 eero + 1 eero Beacon)
- eero Home WiFi System (1 eero + 2 eero Beacons)
- HTC Accessories
- HTC - 50% off with purchase of phone
- Logitech Harmony Companion Remote
- Logitech Harmony Smart Control
- Moto Mods
- Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 3-pack
- Best Buy - $329.99 for Best Buy Rewards Members ($140 off)
- Oculus Rift + Touch
- Best Buy - $350 for Best Buy Rewards Members ($50 off)
- Sandisk Ultra (A1 rated) 200GB Micro SDXC UHS-I Card
- Amazon - $69.93 ($15 off)
- Samsung Gear VR w/ Controller
- Amazon - $89.99 ($40 off)
- Top Greener USB C Wall Outlet 4.8A/5V Ultra High Speed
- Amazon - $22.55 ($6 off)
- Verizon Phone Cases
- Verizon - up to 75% off (most around 50%)
- Vudu
- Select shows and movies - various prices, generally $5-9
