It feels like just yesterday that OnePlus started selling the OnePlus 5. It was actually five months ago, which still is still pretty recent. Today, the new OnePlus 5T is on sale. It's $20 more expensive than the OP5 was, but it has a bigger 6-inch display and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. If you decide to get the latest OnePlus device, you can also snag some accessories at a discount.

OnePlus has long since given up on the invite model, so you can just go to the website and buy the OnePlus 5T. It's a good phone, especially considering the price. $499 gets you the version with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. An extra $60 gets you 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Both phones have the same Snapdragon 835, 6-inch 18:9 display, and 16+20MP dual camera.

The phone should ship within seven days of ordering, and there are some special deals today. The 5T "Early Bird" bundle is available for half price. It includes a screen protector and case for $20 (offer valid through November 27). It just so happens, you can get $20 off accessories (it doesn't have to be the bundle) if you buy the phone using this link. You can grab a different case, some earbuds, or a spare Dash Charge adapter.