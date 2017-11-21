Two months ago, Amazon unveiled a slew of new hardware, including the first update the company's iconic Echo speaker. As with all technology, new products coming out means the old ones get cheaper. Now you can buy a certified refurbished first-gen Echo for $69.99, and a refurbished Tap for $59.99, both $20 off the usual price.

I probably don't need to go over what the Echo does, but just in case you've been living under a rock, it's a smart speaker with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. You can play music, ask questions, control smart home devices, get the weather, and more. It was just replaced by a newer model, which is a bit shorter and has different styles available.

The Echo Tap is not as well known, but it's basically a portable version of the original Echo. At home, it works exactly like the Echo, but it also has a battery so you can take it wherever you want. You can use it like a Bluetooth speaker when you're away from a Wi-Fi network, and Amazon says it should last up to 9 hours of continuous playback.

Both of these are certified refurbished, meaning Amazon has tested every one to make sure they look and work like new. You can buy them from the links below.