If you've been on the prowl for a nice sub-$200 phone, we've got one for you right here: the Moto G5 Plus. While this is older than the G5S Plus, the G5 Plus is also much more affordable and might even have a superior camera setup. Now you can grab a 32GB G5 Plus for just $169.99, a full $60 off its MSRP.

In our Moto G5 Plus review, we called it 'the king of budget phones.' It sports a 5.2" 1080p LCD, a Snapdragon 625, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP rear camera, a 5MP selfie shooter, and a 3000mAh battery. The phone comes with Android 7.0 Nougat on board, and it's devoid of any Amazon apps since this isn't the Prime Exclusive model. In fact, the Prime Exclusive model is currently more expensive than this discounted standard model.

Only the 2GB/32GB G5 Plus in Lunar Gray is discounted (the Fine Gold version is still at $229.99). Prime shipping is present, and this phone will work with virtually any US carrier. Hit the source link below to pick up a Moto G5 Plus of your very own.