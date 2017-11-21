Black Friday week month is in full swing now and HTC just launched its deals for the next days. They started at 12am Easter time today, November 21, and will last until 12am Eastern time, November 29.

Unfortunately, most of the deals are quite underwhelming, and HTC's "Blackest Friday" slogan is taking a different meaning as I look at the numbers. There's no discount on the new U11+, only a small freebie thrown in with the new U11 Life. The most interesting discount is on the regular, but now a little older, U11 which is seeing $50 off and a $200 JBL Reflect Aware USB-C headphone thrown in.

Here are the deals in the US:

If you live in Canada, you only get the deals on the HTC U11, accessories, and cases. The U11 will be discounted $75 CAD and come with the same JBL headphones for free. The price is $824 CAD for the 4/64GB version and $924 for the 6/128GB version.

As I said, most of these are pretty underwhelming and I would have expected some significant discounts on the older U Ultra for example. But if you've been eyeing the U11, the $50 off and $220 in freebies do make it a more compelling purchase right now.