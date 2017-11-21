Although development of Android for tablets has largely stagnated, mid-range media consumption tablets are still cheaply produced. The AT&T Moto Tab (stylized as 'moto tab') is technically Motorola's first tablet since the Xoom 2 (known as the Xyboard in the United States), though the design strongly resembles that of the Lenovo Tab 4 10. You can now buy the Moto Tab from AT&T for $299.99 upfront, or for $15/month for 20 months. This is $120 more than the Lenovo-branded tablet, though the two share more similarities in appearance than power.

Comparatively, the moto tab receives a modest bump in specs. It has a 1920x1200 HD display, Snapdragon 625, 2GB RAM, and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded with a microSD slot. The moto tab also swaps out microUSB from its Lenovo-branded cousin for a USB Type-C port, and adds a fingerprint sensor. As you would expect from a carrier-branded tablet, it includes an LTE modem. Like the Tab 4 10, it packs in a 7000 mAh battery, dual front-facing speakers, and FM radio capabilities when headphones are plugged in to the 3.5mm jack. It is powered by Android 7.1.