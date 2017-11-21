multi-page article Page 1 Page 2

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

White Night

Android Police coverage: [Hands-on] White Night, a compelling survival horror that uses a minimal color palette as its main mechanic

White Night offers something quite unique. While yes we have seen plenty of games that use a black and white color scheme before, the fact that it is used as a primary mechanic for this survival horror game shows that the developers aren't just trying to cash in on a popular theme. If you enjoy classic survival horror games like Resident Evil or Silent Hill, then White Night should be right up your alley.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

After your car mysteriously crashes in the forest, you find shelter in an old and sinister mansion. As you explore your surroundings, strange events start to occur around you. Do you have the courage to unveil the house’s macabre past? Little by little, investigate, gather information and discover what lurks in the dark…

Faraway 2: Jungle Escape

Android Police coverage: Snapbreak has released 'Faraway 2: Jungle Escape,' and it improves on the original in every way

Faraway 2: Jungle Escape is a great sequel that has learned a lot from its first offering in the series. Quite a few improvements have been made to the puzzle-centric gameplay. Environments are easily navigated, puzzles are even more challenging, and the change in scenery makes for a more lush and pleasant experience. If you enjoy escape room games, Faraway 2: Jungle Escape should definitely be your next download.

Monetization: $1.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Escape all new temples in Faraway 2: Jungle Escape that are full of new challenges and mysterious puzzles. This room escape game will surely challenge your puzzle escaping ability. Sequel to one of the best escape games ever with over a million players. A room escape puzzle game that will completely challenge your mind, captivate you & offer hours of amazing mobile gaming entertainment.

Catan Universe

Android Police coverage: Play Catan online and cross-platform with USM's recently released Catan Universe

Catan Universe is the latest Catan release on the Play Store that is meant to take over for USM's previous Catan release Catan Classic. Those that purchased expansions in the classic version should have no worry that their content will carry over to Catan Universe, which is excellent to see. It's also wonderful that we can all now play Catan online with the inclusion of an online multiplayer mode.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $24.99

After a long, difficult journey, you have reached the coast of an unknown island. Yet other explorers have also landed on Catan: The competition for settlement has begun. Build roads and cities, negotiate skillfully and become ruler of Catan. Go on a journey to the Catan universe, and enter into exciting duels against players from all over the world.

Sonic Forces: Speed Battle

Android Police coverage: Sonic Forces: Speed Battle is now live worldwide on the Google Play Store

Sonic Forces: Speed Battle takes Sonic Dash and adds in a multiplayer aspect that has you racing against other players in real time. Much of the rest of the auto-runner gameplay remains intact. This means you can expect plenty of in-app purchases and game mechanics that push you towards them in order to stay competitive.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

World-famous SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is back. RUN and COMPETE with real players from around the world. Find out who is the MASTER of speed. SPRINT, DODGE, ATTACK and SET TRAPS versus other fans in EASY and FUN MULTIPLAYER game. Download and start your battle NOW.

Shadow Fight 3

Android Police coverage: NEKKI's latest release 'Shadow Fight 3' is a great looking fighting game hobbled by greed

Shadow Fight 3 is a great looking mobile fighting game that falls flat thanks to its greedy upgrade path. You see, you can only earn so much currency per day in the PvP mode, which means the majority of in-game currency has to be earned through the story mode. The thing is, the story mode is not balanced well as it contains plenty of difficulty spikes that will make progression difficult. Essentially you are locked out of earning a lot of currency, which only cements the clear intentions of the developer's nickel and diming ways.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $3.49 - $119.99

Step into the world of shadows at the time of changes. Reveal all its dark secrets and become the greatest warrior this land has ever seen. In this RPG-fighting game you will take on a role of a hero whose destiny isn't determined yet. How do you see the future? It's your call.

METAL GEAR SOLID 3 HD for SHIELD TV

Android Police coverage: Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD is out for the Nvidia SHIELD TV, and it's still just as great as it ever was

If you happen to own a Nvidia Shield TV, then you are going to want to pick up METAL GEAR SOLID 3 HD for SHIELD TV. It is currently on sale for $9.99, and after playing through a bit, I can assure you it performs well. If you are a fan of the Metal Gear franchise or simply enjoy all of Kojima's games, METAL GEAR SOLID 3 HD for SHIELD TV is most definitely a can't miss title.

Monetization: $14.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The year is 1964, the height of the Cold War. Naked Snake, an agent in the newly formed special forces unit FOX, heads into Soviet territory to help a Russian scientist flee to the West. However, Snake’s mentor and mission advisor, The Boss, a female soldier known as the mother of the world’s special forces, defects to the Soviet Union, taking a miniature nuclear warhead with her.

SuperTuxKart

I may be a week late, but SuperTuxKart is too good of kart racer just to pass up talking about. It has existed for years as an open-source racing game for Linux, and it would appear that Android has finally gotten a proper release. If you are unfamiliar with the title, it is a kart racing game similar to Mario Kart, in that you race around a track competing with other players online while collecting projectiles to shoot at them as you whiz by.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Karts. Nitro. Action. SuperTuxKart is a 3D open-source arcade racer with a variety characters, tracks, and modes to play. Our aim is to create a game that is more fun than realistic, and provide an enjoyable experience for all ages.

Survivor Royale

Buckle in folks because I think we have found the latest genre to start receiving clone after clone on the Play Store. That's right, battle royale games are the latest rage on PC thanks to the popularity of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS. So not only is Survivor Royale a clear clone of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, it isn't even the only clone released this week. While this seems to be the best of the bunch, it still pales in comparison to the daddy PC title. Oh, and while in-app purchases are shown as present on the Play Store page, there are clearly none in the game at this time. Of course, I am sure they will be added in soon enough, so get your battle royale gaming in while you can.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs ? (not added in yet)

Up to 100 players are spread across a large map. They all begin unarmed, compelled to scavenge for the weapons that are randomly spawned through the area. Over the course of 20 minutes, the playable area contracts, forcing survivors into a fight to the death. Last man standing.

Knives Out-6x6km Battle Royale

Like I said, battle royale games are releasing on the Play Store at breakneck speeds. Knives Out-6x6km Battle Royale is another battle royale release that clones PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS basic gameplay. While this release also is marked as containing in-app purchases, none are currently present. So this is another good choice to play if you are looking for something not yet hobbled by a free-to-play payment structure.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs ? (not added in yet)

KNIVES OUT. You are a lone wolf in a 6.4 square kilometer battle royale arena. 100 warriors parachute into the battlefield, but only 1 can walk out alive. 100 players are scattered across a 6400m*6400m deserted area. Search abandoned houses and industrial zones for weapons and items, fight off enemy players, and claim victory.

The Path to Luma - VR

The Path to Luma - VR is a virtual reality focused puzzle game for Google Daydream compatible devices. It takes the gameplay found in the original mobile title and displays it in a first person view so that you can experience what it is like to navigate the game from a more personal perspective. Best of all it is completely free, so if you own a Daydream headset you shouldn't miss out on this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Based on the popular mobile game with the same title, you can now experience The Path to Luma in Virtual Reality. Play the role of SAM, our galaxy-traversing Sustainability Augmentation Model, in this first-person VR puzzle game. Explore a wondrous world and use the power of clean energy technology to restore the planet to its former, sparkling glory.

Space Grunts Free

Space Grunts Free is just that, a free version of Space Grunts. It still contains exactly the same roguelite gameplay, just with advertisements sprinkled here and there. Not too shabby, and a great way to see if the game is worth paying for. While the gameplay can be pretty challenging, that is really just part of the fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Space Grunts combines fast paced arcade action with turn-based gameplay. The year 2476, Earth's space-federation has been building moon-bases across the galaxy. One of those moon-bases has been sending a distress signal. Space Grunts are a group of intergalactic "problem" solvers, sent to investigate.

MASKED

MASKED plays a lot like The Binding of Isaac, which is excellent since the later title does not yet exist on Android. Currently MASKED is still in beta, so there may still be a few issues with the game. But it is in active development, so all should be alright once the developer gets closer to the final release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Note: This is a early version of the game, which functions as a demo. Full game is still in development. Mask boy is a dungeon crawler which features a boy that is stuck within a state of purgatory. He has to fight his way to freedom by defeating many foes to ensure his survival. Mask boy features 3D aesthetics with sword based hit and dodge based combat.

Bricks

Bricks is a straightforward game that has you matching up similarly colored bricks in order to clear the playing field. While this can be challenging at times, the simple design and basic gameplay leaves plenty of room for improvement. But hey, the game is free after all, so why not give it a try and decide for yourself?

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

This is the most addictive bricks game ever. Match bricks of the same color to clear lines. How far can you go?

King Chomp

King Chomp plays a lot like an io multiplayer game, but with the added benefit of colors used as a rock paper scissors mechanic. Depending on what color you eat on the playfield will deem who you can easily destroy. Considering that this is a multiplayer focused title with zero in-app purchases, I say this is an excellent alternative to the many io games that already exist on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Change your Monster’s color to get the upper hand. Red eats Green, Green eats Blue, Blue eats Red. Don’t forget. Plan ahead to outsmart your opponents. Earn trophies with every win to rise up the Leaderboard. Top the Weekly Leaderboard and be declared KING CHOMP.

Red Dwarf XII : The Game

Red Dwarf XII : The Game ties directly into the famed British science fiction comedy franchise which primarily consists of a television sitcom that aired on BBC Two between 1988 and 1999. This is an endless runner at its core, so it doesn't really offer anything we haven't seen before, though it is nice to see the license used in some way.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Red Dwarf XII : The Game is an action-packed mobile game that ties in with series XII of the multi-award winning TV show. Take command of the mining ship Red Dwarf and follow the characters on a journey through deep space, trying to find earth. Fans and friends can play in the Red Dwarf Universe on the App Store anytime, anywhere - for free.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Classic

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Classic replaces the paid version of Sonic 2 on the Play Store, thus negating Sega's responsibility to their customers to keep their older paid app updated and compatible. Instead, anyone who already purchased the game gets a chance to buy it all over again. How thoughtful of Sega to shaft those that have supported them in the past.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

One of the best selling SEGA games of all time - Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is now available for free on mobile. Rediscover SEGA’s super Sonic masterpiece. Dr. Eggman is back to his old tricks, trying to find the seven Chaos Emeralds that will enable him to complete his ultimate weapon, the Death Egg.

Kings of Soccer

Kings of Soccer is a turn-based multiplayer-focused soccer game that just released on the Play Store. It is a beta release, so there may still be a few bugs or unfinished features, but for the most part, it appears to play just fine. So if you are a soccer fan looking to build up your team in order to destroy competitors, Kings of Soccer may just be the game for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Create your dream team of footballing superstars and lead them to victory in the next big football game. Win tense multiplayer matches, earn and upgrade star players and unlock new abilities. Take your team on a journey from the giant-killing lowest tiers of the football league up to the highest levels of international success in multiplayer challenges.

Legend of the Skyfish Zero

Legend of the Skyfish Zero is a free version of Legend of the Skyfish. This means there are advertisements found in this action adventure puzzle game, though they can be removed through an in-app purchase. Basically, this release is a great way to try out the game before deciding if you want to spend your money on it, which is pretty commendable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

Legend of the Skyfish is a beautiful action adventure puzzle game with a unique weapon and tool - a fishing pole. Follow the intrepid Little Red Hook on her journey with the Moonwhale to defeat the monstrous Skyfish.Use your fishing pole as a weapon or a grappling hook, and upgrade it as you go.

Tiny Bird Garden

Tiny Bird Garden is a cutesy bird collecting game that focuses on adorable birds that anyone can collect. Much like Neko Atsume, the players must use a variety of toys to attract and then decorate the variety of birds they find. While this is most definitely a pretty casual game, the collection aspects make for an experience that can be pretty long lasting.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

--

Welcome to Tiny Bird Garden, a game all about meeting, treating, and befriending Tiny Birds. Customize your own garden space with a variety of toys—will your garden be a cute one? Cozy and welcoming? Or maybe totally weird? Treat your feathered guests with Gifts, or dress them up with over 100 different Hats/Accessories.