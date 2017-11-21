It's that time of year again, the time when people throw caution and money to the wind in pursuit of steep discounts on this year's electronics. Deals abound. So much so, in fact, that it's almost impossible to keep track of them all. Thankfully we've put together a little list that distills all the best Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and general late November sales into one convenient place.

We both know what you're here for, so let's just get down to business. We don't mess around, and I've done my best to research what prices actually were, so discounts labeled should be more accurate than the hyperbolic MSRP savings, and items which were marked up prior to going on "sale" will be compared against their earlier initial prices when possible. The list will be continuously updated, so if you're waiting for a specific item to go on sale, or for something to hit a specific price, be sure to check back in.

Here are all the best deals we've found from now until the end of the Black Friday sales season:

Phones

Carrier Promotions

Sprint & Verizon Note8, S8, and S8+ Best Buy - $350 off over 24 months

T-Mobile Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note8, V30, V30+, G6, V20 T-Mobile - Buy one Get one free



Tablets & Chromebooks

Smart Speakers / Home Automation

Smart Speakers

Smart Home

ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor Amazon - $199 ($50 off)

ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat, Works with Amazon Alexa, 2nd Gen Amazon - $149.99 ($20 off)

Eufy Lumos Smart LED Bulb (Soft White 2700K 9W/60W equivalent) Amazon - $13.99 ($6 off)

Honeywell RTH9580WF Smart Touch Thermostat, works with Alexa Amazon - $149.00 ($50 off)

iHome iSP8 Wi-Fi SmartPlug Amazon - $39.99 ($5 off)

Oittm Outdoor Wi-Fi Outlet Amazon - $22.39 ($9.60 off w/ coupon 93EPH8YF )

Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit Amazon - $149 ($50 off)

Samsung SmartThings Smart Home Hub Amazon - $49 ($50 off)

Samsung SmartThings Arrival Sensor Amazon - $22.49 ($7.50 off)

Samsung SmartThings Motion Sensor Amazon - $29.99 ($10 off)

Samsung SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor Amazon - $19.99 ($20 off)

Samsung Connect Home AC1300 Smart Wi-Fi System (works as a SmartThings Hub) Amazon - $99 ($70 off),

Wink Hub 2 Walmart - $69 ($30 off)



TVs and living room devices

Set-top Devices

TVs

Accessories

Headphones

Anker SoundBuds NB10 Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon - $23.99 ($15.89 off w/ coupon ANKSPT60 )

Anker SoundBuds Slim+ Bluetooth Headphones Amazon - $22.99 ($10 off)

Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II Amazon - $199 ($30 off) B&H Photo - $199 ($30 off) Crutchfield - $199 ($30 off) Dell - $199 ($30 off) Newegg - $199 ($30 off) Target - $199 ($30 off)

Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones Amazon - $49.99 ($50 off)

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones Our review. TL;DR: "The Bluetooth earbuds that finally converted me." Amazon - $129 ($20 off)

Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds Amazon - $149.99 ($50 off)

Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition) Bluetooth headphones Amazon - $149.99 ($50 off)



Smartwatches

Verizon Wear24 eBay - $129.99 ($220 off)

