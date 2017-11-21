Article Contents
It's that time of year again, the time when people throw caution and money to the wind in pursuit of steep discounts on this year's electronics. Deals abound. So much so, in fact, that it's almost impossible to keep track of them all. Thankfully we've put together a little list that distills all the best Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and general late November sales into one convenient place.
We both know what you're here for, so let's just get down to business. We don't mess around, and I've done my best to research what prices actually were, so discounts labeled should be more accurate than the hyperbolic MSRP savings, and items which were marked up prior to going on "sale" will be compared against their earlier initial prices when possible. The list will be continuously updated, so if you're waiting for a specific item to go on sale, or for something to hit a specific price, be sure to check back in.
Here are all the best deals we've found from now until the end of the Black Friday sales season:
Phones
- Alcatel Idol 5S 32GB unlocked
- Amazon - $199.99 ($80 off), UPCOMING Thursday, November 23 - Monday November 27th
- Alcatel A30 unlocked
- HTC U11
- Our review. TL;DR: Decent phone, great speakers, good software, no headphone jack, light bleed, big bezels.
- 4GB/64GB
- HTC (w/ free JBL Reflect Aware C headphones & HTC Fetch) - $599 (~$170 off)
- 6GB/128GB
- HTC (w/ free JBL Reflect Aware C headphones & HTC Fetch) - $679 (~$170 off)
- LG Q6 32GB
- LG G6
- Best Buy - $120 over 24 months ($360 off)
- LG G6+ 128GB unlocked Prime Exclusive w/ special offers
- Amazon - $449 ($50 off)
- Moto X4 32GB unlocked Prime Exclusive w/ special offers
- Our review. TL;DR: good phone, nice build quality, poor camera, originally overpriced.
- Amazon - $299.99 ($30 off)
- Moto E Plus (4th gen)
- Our review. TL;DR: "dangerously close to the perfect budget phone... may well be the best budget smartphone [we've] ever tested."
- 32GB Prime Exclusive w/ special offers
- Amazon - $129.99 ($30 off)
- 16GB Prime Exclusive w/ special offers
- Amazon - $119.99 ($21 off)
- Verizon Moto z2 Play
- Best Buy - $192 over 24 months ($216 off)
Carrier Promotions
- Sprint & Verizon Note8, S8, and S8+
- Best Buy - $350 off over 24 months
- T-Mobile Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note8, V30, V30+, G6, V20
- T-Mobile - Buy one Get one free
Tablets & Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 14 For Work
- Acer - $389 ($85+ off)
- Amazon All-New Kindle Fire HD 10 w/special offers
- Amazon - $99, ($50 off)
- ASUS C101PA 10.1" Chromebook Flip
- Our review - TL;DR: Great 10" Chromebook, decent tablet, mediocre screen.
- Amazon - $269 ($30 off)
- ASUS C302 Chromebook Flip m5
- Amazon - $619 ($30 off)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus
- Samsung Chromebook Pro 32GB
- Samsung Chromebook Pro 64GB
- Best Buy - $499 ($50+ off)
Smart Speakers / Home Automation
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Show
- Amazon Echo 2nd Gen
- Amazon Echo Dot
- Amazon Tap
- Amazon (refurbished) - $59.99 ($50 off refurbished, $70 off new)
- Google Home Mini
- Google Store - $29 plus $10 gift card ($20-30 off), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Best Buy - $29 plus $10 gift card ($20-30 off), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Walmart (if ordered via Google Express) - $5 ($20 discount, plus $25 off Google Express promo), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Google Home
- eBay - $99 ($30 off)
- Google Store - $79 ($50 off), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Best Buy - $79 ($50 off), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Target - $79 ($50 off), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
- Costco 2-pack - $169.99 ($50 off), UPCOMING, Friday, November 24th
Smart Home
- ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor
- Amazon - $199 ($50 off)
- ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat, Works with Amazon Alexa, 2nd Gen
- Amazon - $149.99 ($20 off)
- Eufy Lumos Smart LED Bulb (Soft White 2700K 9W/60W equivalent)
- Amazon - $13.99 ($6 off)
- Honeywell RTH9580WF Smart Touch Thermostat, works with Alexa
- Amazon - $149.00 ($50 off)
- iHome iSP8 Wi-Fi SmartPlug
- Amazon - $39.99 ($5 off)
- Oittm Outdoor Wi-Fi Outlet
- Amazon - $22.39 ($9.60 off w/ coupon 93EPH8YF)
- Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit
- Amazon - $149 ($50 off)
- Samsung SmartThings Smart Home Hub
- Amazon - $49 ($50 off)
- Samsung SmartThings Arrival Sensor
- Amazon - $22.49 ($7.50 off)
- Samsung SmartThings Motion Sensor
- Amazon - $29.99 ($10 off)
- Samsung SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor
- Amazon - $19.99 ($20 off)
- Samsung Connect Home AC1300 Smart Wi-Fi System (works as a SmartThings Hub)
- Amazon - $99 ($70 off),
- Wink Hub 2
- Walmart - $69 ($30 off)
TVs and living room devices
Set-top Devices
- Amazon Fire TV Stick
- Google Chromecast
- Google Store - $25 ($10 off), UPCOMING, November 24th
- Best Buy - $19 ($15 off), UPCOMING, November 24th
- Walmart - $19 ($15 off), November 24th
- Target - $25 (10 off), November 24th
- Google Chromecast Ultra
- Best Buy - $54 ($16 off), UPCOMING
- Nvidia SHIELD TV 16GB
- Amazon - $149.99 ($29 off)
- Nvidia SHIELD TV 16GB w/controller
- Amazon - $169.99 ($30 off)
TVs
- Sony XBR49X900E (49") 4K HDR Android TV
- Sony XBR55X900E (55") 4K HDR Android TV
- Sony XBR65X900E (65") 4K HDR Android TV
- Sony XBR75X900E (75") 4K HDR Android TV
- Sony XBR55X930E (55") 4K HDR Android TV
- Sony XBR65X930E (65") 4K HDR Android TV
Accessories
Headphones
- Anker SoundBuds NB10 Bluetooth Earbuds
- Amazon - $23.99 ($15.89 off w/ coupon ANKSPT60)
- Anker SoundBuds Slim+ Bluetooth Headphones
- Amazon - $22.99 ($10 off)
- Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II
- Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones
- Amazon - $49.99 ($50 off)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
- Our review. TL;DR: "The Bluetooth earbuds that finally converted me."
- Amazon - $129 ($20 off)
- Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds
- Amazon - $149.99 ($50 off)
- Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition) Bluetooth headphones
- Amazon - $149.99 ($50 off)
Smartwatches
- Verizon Wear24
- eBay - $129.99 ($220 off)
Miscellaneous
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 5,000mAh 2-in-1 charger and battery
- Amazon - $20 ($5.50 off)
- Anker PowerLine 3 pack USB-C to USB 3.0 Cables
- Amazon - $10.99 ($3 off)
- Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Charger
- Amazon - $17.99 ($6 off w/ coupon BFBF2225)
- Anker SoundCore 2 12W Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon - $31.99 ($8 off)
- Anker SoundCore nano Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon - $15.99 ($5 off)
- Aukey USB Outlet with Night Light
- Amazon - ($15.99 ($4 off w/ coupon AUKBF001)
- DJI Spark Mini Drone
- DJI Store - $399 ($100 off), UPCOMING, Wednesday, November 22nd - Monday, November 27th
- DJI Mavic Pro Foldable Drone
- DJI Store - $899 ($100 off), UPCOMING, Wednesday, November 22nd - Monday, November 27th
- DJI Phantom 4 Series Camera Drone
- Phantom 4 Pro
- DJI Store - $1499 w/ Extra Intelligent Battery ($169 value), UPCOMING, Wednesday, November 22nd - Monday, November 27th
- Phantom 4 Advanced
- DJI Store - $1199 w/ Extra Intelligent Battery ($169 value), UPCOMING, Wednesday, November 22nd - Monday, November 27th
- Phantom 4 Pro
- DJI Osmo Series Handheld Gimbal
- DJI Goggles
- DJI Store - $399 ($50 off), UPCOMING, Wednesday, November 22nd - Monday, November 27th
- DJI Care Refresh
- DJI Store - 12% off for Spark, Mavic Pro, and Phantom 4, UPCOMING, November 19th (Spark), November 20th (Phantom 4 series), November 21st (Mavic Pro)
- eero Home WiFi System (1 eero + 1 eero Beacon)
- eero Home WiFi System (1 eero + 2 eero Beacons)
- HTC Accessories
- HTC - 50% off with purchase of phone
- JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Kindle Paperwhite Wi-Fi w/ special offers
- Amazon - $89.99 ($30 off)
- Logitech Harmony Companion Remote
- Moto Mods
- Verizon - 50% off
- Sandisk Ultra (A1 rated) 200GB Micro SDXC UHS-I Card
- Amazon - $69.93 ($15 off)
- Samsung Gear VR w/ Controller
- Amazon - $89.99 ($40 off)
- Top Greener USB C Wall Outlet 4.8A/5V Ultra High Speed
- Amazon - $22.55 ($6 off)
- Verizon Phone Cases
- Verizon - up to 75% off (most around 50%)
