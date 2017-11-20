Following the release of the Mate 10, Huawei is taking some time to introduce the latest mid-range device from its Honor subbrand, the 7X. Honor puts out some great bang-for-your-buck phones, like the 6X earlier this year, so the 7X is likely to follow a similar path.

Here are the specs we know so far:

Specs Display 5.93" 2160x1080 18:9 CPU Kirin 659 RAM 4GB Storage 32GB/64GB Cameras 16MP+2MP rear, 8MP front Battery 3,340mAh Colors Black, blue, gold

The announcement materials did not specify which Android version this is running, but I'd guess it's Nougat under EMUI 5.1. Since this is a Huawei phone, a lot of the focus is on the camera performance, both front and rear. The latter is touted as having clear nighttime performance, advanced depth-of-field effects, a portrait mode, and the ability to help you to "realize your dream to be a professional photographer."

Huawei is also proud of how durable the 7X is, claiming that all four corners have extra reinforcement to withstand impact. But the protection efforts don't stop there. See, the SoC will keep the battery (which itself is "self-protecting") from overheating by preventing over-voltage and over-current, thanks in part to the "protected USB connection."

At time of writing, we have not received pricing information, but we do know that Amazon will be the exclusive retailer for the Honor 7X in India. If you're looking to "bring new perspectives to life, work, and play," then this is a phone you should consider, if Huawei is to be believed.