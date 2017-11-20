Gboard—the virtual keyboard app from Google—has received an update adding support for 40 additional languages, including Japanese. Although Google has long offered a separate input method for Japanese and other languages which do not have a writing system based on Latin script, support for additional languages has been added in gradually since Gboard launched on Android in December 2016. With this update, Gboard now supports over 120 languages.
This update also adds support for stickers by default. Previously, Gboard included stickers only if Allo was already installed, and you made or downloaded stickers for use with that app. Now, four default sticker packs are included in Gboard, even if Allo is not installed.
Of note, unlike the initial rollout of Gboard—which was a major update of the existing Google Keyboard APK—users of Google Japanese Input are not automatically switched to using the Japanese layout of Gboard. The app will need to be installed and configured manually for use in Japanese. If the update has not yet been pushed to your device, you can grab it from APKMirror or using the Google Play widget below.
