Verizon tried its hand at selling an Android Wear smartwatch earlier this year, but the $350 Wear24 was a flop and Verizon quietly pulled it after just four months. Perhaps this smartwatch will be more appealing now at a steep discount. The Wear24 has appeared on eBay for just $129.99, less than half the original price. Verizon's loss is your gain.

The Wear24 is manufactured by Quanta Computers, a white label manufacturer that produces hardware for many different companies (that's why the listing says Verizon/Quanta). The device is pretty standard for a Wear 2.0-powered watch. It has a Snapdragon 2100, a 1.39-inch 480x480 OLED, 4GB of storage, and a 430mAh battery. As it was sold on Verizon, the Wear24 works on LTE, but you can just use it on Bluetooth and WiFi.

The watches on eBay are new and unopened—Verizon clearly had some extra stock to unload. You have your choice of black, silver, and rose gold colors. Buyers get free economy shipping int he US, but the seller will also ship to other countries. Tax is paid only in New Jersey.