Amazon is offering some good deals on phones, both in standard and Prime Exclusive versions, for the impending Black Friday discount frenzy. LG's Q6 and G6+ are among these phones, with Amazon (and other retailers) taking $50 off their regular prices.

The Q6 is an upper mid-range phone with metal sides, a 5.5" 1080p display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 435, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 13MP main camera, a 5MP selfie cam, and a 3000mAh battery. The G6+ is an upgraded version of the G6, with the main changes being 128GB of internal storage, a 'quad DAC,' and included Bang & Olufsen earphones.

As you might expect, the Prime Exclusive phones are cheaper, with the Q6 coming in at $179.99 and the G6+ at $449.99. Both are pretty good deals if you can put up with the Amazon bloat that comes preinstalled. If you really don't want any Amazon apps on your phone, the standard Q6 is $249.99 at Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy, and the G6+ is (a horrible) $749.99. Hit the source links below to grab a Q6 or G6+ of your very own.