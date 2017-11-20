Samsung's three flagship phones, the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note8, are fantastic phones. Unfortunately, they're also pricey, with some variants of the Note8 going over the scary thousand-dollar mark with taxes. If you're on Sprint or Verizon and you're in search of a new phone, Best Buy's latest $350 discount (over 24 months) on these devices may just be what you need.

Basically, each of these discounts involves a $14.59 reduction in monthly pricing, which adds up to $350 over 24 months. Below is a bulleted list of all six variants for your easier perusal:

Galaxy S8 Sprint: $16.66/month over 24 months, $399.84 total (regularly $31.25/month, $750 total) Verizon: $15.41/month over 24 months, $369.84 total (regularly $30/month, $720 total)

Galaxy S8+ Sprint: $20.83/month over 24 months, $499.92 total (regularly $35.42/month, $850.08 total) Verizon: $19.41/month over 24 months, $465.84 total (regularly $34/month, $816 total)

Galaxy Note8 Sprint: $25.41/month over 24 months, $609.84 total (regularly $40/month, $960 total) Verizon: $24.41/month over 24 months, $585.24 total (regularly $39/month, $936 total)



All of these are pretty great prices. I'm personally a big fan of the Note8 offers, as the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are older, allowing there to be more deals on used devices on sites like eBay and Swappa. You won't be able to find a Note8 for $600 anywhere, though.

AT&T is also offering a buy one, get one offer for all three phones, though one must be on a new line. You can also get 24-month financing on unlocked Galaxy phones via the My Best Buy credit card, should you be on another carrier.