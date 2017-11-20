Article Contents
Hello, and welcome back to your thrice-weekly app sales roundup! It's a holiday week here in the U.S., so I bet most of you are just scrambling for your days off later on. News this time of year is scarce, so deals are king and I'm here to add to all of that. Have fun.
Free
Apps
- 1000+ Tasty Food Recipes Pro $4.99 -> Free; 3 days left
Games
- Note Fighter Unlimited $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Parkour Flight $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Swipe Shootout: Street Basketball $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Balance Ball Reach $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- GET HER BACK: A Journey To The Creature Island $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Paper Duels $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Project Alnilam $1.39 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- MINIMALE Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- TwoPixel Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- TwoPixel Light - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Elementary Icons $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Icon Pack - Oreo Bickies $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Planet O - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Sale
Apps
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
Games
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $6.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Pichon!: Bouncy Bird $1.99 -> $1.39; 5 days left
- The Escapists $3.99 -> $2.69; 6 days left
- Cinemaware's Wings $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- 0Ground $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Cappuccino Cream $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Comments