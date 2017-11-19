Google's MVNO carrier, Project Fi, has done a few referral programs in the past. This time, Fi has announced a 'Fi it Forward' challenge, giving subscribers the chance to win a Chromecast or Android One Moto X4.

From now until December 17, each referral will count towards winning prizes. If you get two (or more) referrals, you get a Chromecast. If you can get seven people to sign up, you get an Android One Moto X4. Not bad, but Fi might be a hard sell to your friends and/or family, since it only supports a handful of phones.

In addition to the hardware prizes, Project Fi will also donate $50,000 to the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC) at the end of the challenge to support disaster relief in the United States. With all the recent storm damage in Puerto Rico, Florida, and Texas, no doubt the help will be much appreciated by those affected.

If you're looking to join Fi, feel free to use Cody's referral link to say thanks for all his awesome APK teardowns. More details about the challenge can be found here.