Several years ago, Opera Software spun off its TV division as a separate company, fittingly named 'Opera TV.' While the company was responsible for the various TV ports of the Opera browser, it also developed an entire software platform designed for media players, car head units, and smart TVs - similar to Roku OS and Android TV.

Opera TV was purchased by Moore Frères & Company in 2016, and in August of this year, the company announced it was rebranding itself as 'Vewd.' Now the Android TV browser, which is included on some Sony Smart TVs, has changed to 'Vewd Browser.'

The only change in the latest update is the new name, so it's still the same Opera TV browser that people know and love. Or maybe not love, because it has 2.5 stars on the Play Store.