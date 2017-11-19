I bet you thought that the madness surrounding Pixel 2 issues had died down, didn't you? Well, here's one more tidbit that should make some users of the smaller Pixel happy: Google has said that, having already fixed the NFC clicking problem, an update is coming that will address the faint buzzing that some have heard while on phone calls.
Orrin, the Pixel User Community Manager, has stated that Google is rolling out a fix in the "coming weeks," which will be eliminate this buzzing.
"Hey all,
We're rolling out a software update in the coming weeks which eliminates a faint buzzing sound on some Pixel 2 devices when the phone is placed to your ear during a phone call.
Thanks."
Short and sweet, just like I think this should be. We will likely update this post when the update starts hitting Pixel 2s, so if you receive said update, you can let us know by hitting the "Tip Us" link the top right of every page.
