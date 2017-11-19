While not the most exciting deal for some, this is certainly an interesting one. Woot currently has a pair of brand new JBL Control X Bluetooth speakers for just $279.99, which is $220 off the MSRP. What makes this interesting is that, at time of writing, Woot seems to be the only place that is running this sale — other retailers are selling the pair for $500.

The Control X can be paired to another unit for stereo sound, and you can stream to them wirelessly or via the 3.5mm jack on either speaker. A 5.25" woofer is standard, plus a 1" tweeter with JBL's HDI waveguide technology. These speakers are designed so that they'll fit in with your living area, and since they're portable, you can also bring them outside. The EQ can be automatically adjusted depending on if the Control X is wall-mounted or on a flat surface.

All three colors are on sale, and a 1 year warranty from JBL is included. You can check out the source link below if you're interested.