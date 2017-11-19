If you're looking for an easy way to get into home automation, then this deal alert may interest you. The Wink Hub 2 is currently on sale, dropping down to $69.17 on a few websites. That's about $30 off of the MSRP, which is pretty decent.

Wink's second-generation Hub received a very nice, favorable review from Rita, which you can read here if you're interested. There are plenty of features, a simple setup process, and a wide range of supported devices. Wink doesn't have the diverse custom integrations that you can get with SmartThings, but the Hub 2 nonetheless remains a solid competitor with its ease-of-use and reliability.

A few different retailers have the Hub 2 on sale, so you have some options from which to choose.