Despite some of our misgivings about the Lenovo-owned Motorola, the company is still producing some decent devices. Misguided zealotry over mods aside, the Moto Z2 Play has proven to be an okay phone. If you're a Verizon customer, then Best Buy is offering the Z2 Play for just $7.99/month, making the phone cost $191.76, a whole $216 off MSRP.

It's interesting to see a phone that's a few months old get discounted so heavily, but there's a catch. First, though, if you don't remember, the Z2 Play comes with a 5.5" FHD AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 626, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 12MP/5MP cameras, and a 3,000mAh battery. If you're looking for a more in-depth look at the phone, be sure to check out Ryan's review.

The catch I mentioned earlier is that you can only take advantage of the $192 sale price over the course of 24 months, meaning that you can't just sign up for a line on Verizon, pay off the phone, and leave. You will receive monthly bill credits, which is a bit of a buzzkill. Still, it's not a bad deal for some.