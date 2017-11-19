For a 2017 flagship, the LG G6 has been getting incredibly cheap. They can routinely be found for less than $300 in the used market, and around $450 brand new. But for the impending Black Friday weekend, Sprint is offering the G6 at just $4.99/month over 24 months with monthly installments, which adds up to just $120 in total.

The G6 is no slowpoke. It sports a 5.7" 1440p LCD display in an 18:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, dual 13MP cameras, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 3300mAh battery. There are also IP68 water and dust resistance and wireless charging present.

At this point, you're probably wondering what the catch is. Well, you do have to be on a Sprint plan for 24 months, as the savings are taken off each monthly payment (so that people can't just pay $120 up front and walk away). You have to be either a new customer or have an eligible upgrade. And lastly, there's a limited quantity of phones available at this price. It also appears that the Black color is only available online, for whatever reason.

Hit the link below to grab a cheap G6 of your very own.