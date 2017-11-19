The first-generation of Samsung's fully wireless Gear IconX earbuds were good, with one glaring flaw: horrible battery life. When connected to a phone, these could scarcely reach 1.5 hours of playing time. Thankfully, with the second-gen model, Samsung has upped the battery life to a noticeably-better 5 hours. And for Black Friday, you can pick up a set for $149.99, a not-insignificant $50 off MSRP.

The '2018 Edition' of the Gear IconX (it's not 2018 yet, though!) doesn't make huge changes over the first-gen model aside from the non-terrible battery life. Samsung advertises the ability to use Bixby or Google Assistant, as well as control music with swipes on the buds. There are also fitness tracking abilities on board, though I wonder how many people actually use them. Battery life is estimated at 5 hours of Bluetooth streaming, 7 hours of on-device listening, and 4 hours of talk time.

If you want a set, you have quite a few stores to choose from. Amazon is offering them for $149.99 a set, as are Abt, B&H, and Samsung.com. All retailers have discounted all three colors (black, white, and pink). Hit the source links below to grab a Gear IconX (2018 Edition) of your very own.