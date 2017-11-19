Amazon's Prime Exclusive program has proven to be pretty successful, with several new phones having been added within the past few months. One of those phones is the Moto X4, a mid-ranger aimed at revitalizing the beloved Moto X brand. Now you can get an X4 in Prime Exclusive guise for just $299.99, $30 off its MSRP.

The glass-backed Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch 1080p LCD, a Snapdragon 630, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP/8MP camera combo on the back, a 16MP selfie cam, and a 3000mAh battery. It also has IP68 water resistance, which is nice to have. And since this is a Prime Exclusive phone, there are a ton of Amazon apps preinstalled.

$329.99 is the normal going rate for this phone, but it's now available for $299.99 in both 'Super Black' and 'Sterling Blue' colors. However, you'll have to be a Prime member to get this deal. But as you might imagine, Prime shipping is free.