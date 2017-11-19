Everyone hates on Motorola for releasing a ton of phones every year, but some of these phones are actually pretty good. Case in point: David, our resident curmudgeon, loved the Moto E4 Plus. Now you can get one for as little as $119.99, depending on storage configurations and whether or not you care about Amazon ads on your phone.

The Moto E4 Plus is still a budget phone, but it has some decent specs. There's a 5.5" 720p display, a Snapdragon 427, 2GB of RAM, 16GB or 32GB of storage, a 13MP camera, and a positively gigantic 5000mAh battery. There's even a fingerprint sensor, though there's no NFC in the US and it still uses microUSB.

If you're okay with some Amazon bloat on your phone, you can get a 16GB model for $119.99 and a 32GB model for $129.99. If you'd prefer an unadulterated version of Android, Amazon offers the standard 16GB model for $151.96 (Best Buy's price is $159.99. The top-of-the-line standard 32GB model is $169.99 from both retailers. Iron Gray and Fine Gold colors are available, though the Prime Exclusive models can't be paired with Fine Gold. Hit the source links below to pick one up.