JBL is one of the better-known names in the Bluetooth speaker market, sporting not only a wide range of products, but also a large and mostly loyal following. Up for sale today is the Charge 3 for $89.95 (or $89.99 at Best Buy), a savings of $60.

The Charge 3 is a water-resistant (IPX7), portable, and cylindrical speaker with a frequency range of 65Hz to 20KHz, a 6,000mAh LiPo battery (which is touted to last 20 hours), a microphone for taking calls, and support for JBL Connect. It's highly-rated, and all colors are on sale. Basically, $90 is a pretty good price.

This deal is available at Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy, but there may be others, too. Just head over to your preferred retailer below.