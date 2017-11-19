If you've been on the prowl for a good dual-SIM flagship, there's never been a better chance to buy one. The frequently-discounted dual-SIM Galaxy S8+ has reached just $583.92 with a $50 off coupon code, making this the cheapest price for this phone we've seen thus far.

Aside from the Exynos 8895 chipset in place of the Snapdragon 835, the specs for this international model are the same as the US variant's. That means a 6.2" 1440p AMOLED panel in the 18:9 ratio, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 12MP camera, and a 3500mAh battery. IP68 water resistance and fast wireless charging are present as well.

To get that $583.92 price point, you'll need to use code PSHOPEARLY at checkout. Expedited shipping is free, though the phones are coming from Taiwan. Only Midnight Black and Orchid Gray phones are still purchasable, and the listing is showing the dreaded "limited quantity available" text. Hit the source link below to grab one of these fantastic phones.