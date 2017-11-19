Tablets are a bit of a dying breed, but Amazon is one of the few companies that keeps on trucking in that product segment. The recently-announced Fire HD 10 already represented a great value, with or without "special offers." For Black Friday, however, the giant retailer is offering these devices for $50 off, starting at $99 and going up from there.

This tablet sports a 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display, a MediaTek MT8176 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of storage, Alexa, and a battery that supposedly lasts for ten hours. Here's the breakdown on pricing:

Honestly, I think it's worth the extra $15 to not have to deal with lockscreen ads, but to each their own. As you can see, I've linked each of the items above to their respective pages on Amazon so that you can get to the one you want quicker.

On another note, it's worth mentioning that both the Fire 7 and 8 HD Kids Editions are on sale for $30 and $40, respectively, off their MSRPs. Check out the source link below for more information.