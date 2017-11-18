Tidal, the music streaming service owned by rapper Jay-Z, has yet to really take off. Despite the backing of several major artists (Beyoncé, Kayne West, etc), the high subscription price and lack of a major quality difference for most listeners has kept the user base low.
If you're part of the (likely small) cross-section of people with both a Tidal subscription and Sonos speakers, then I have some good news for you. The Tidal mobile apps can now directly control your Sonos speakers, so you can start music playback from within the Tidal app instead of the Sonos interface.
Music lovers can now enjoy the 51 million songs, 195,000 videos and more via TIDAL direct control with @Sonos. Learn more on https://t.co/4B5472I4tw pic.twitter.com/cfO4vZ1ODI
— TIDAL (@TIDAL) November 16, 2017
To access this new feature, just download the latest version of the Tidal app. You can get it from the Play Store below, or grab it from APKMirror.
Comments