When Google recently decided to sell only company-made hardware in the Google Store, Nest products were kept in stock. That's not exactly a surprise, given that it's a subsidiary of Alphabet, just like Google. Now the lineup of Nest security cameras, thermostats, and other smart home security accessories sold in the Google Store is expanding.

The Nest Thermostat E, Secure Alarm System, Connect, and Cam IQ outdoor have been added to the Google Store – with varying availability, of course:

The Nest Cam IQ outdoor is the only one of the four newly added Nest products that has a live "Buy" link. But the purchase page says it ships in 4-5 weeks, which basically makes it a preorder. A Nest Cam IQ outdoor two-pack is listed as "coming soon."

Head to the Google Store if you want to learn more about the products, and read why Ryan thinks it's silly not to at least consider getting a Nest Thermostat E.