With Black Friday around the corner, it's just about the perfect time of the year for the dozens of you who are in the market for a new Android tablet. As a prelude to the peak season for big discounts on products that have modest demand, Costco has a sweet deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, one of the few legitimately premium Android tablets out there. Costco members can scoop up the Tab S3 for just $459.99, which knocks $140 off the original price. The deal includes $20 in Google Play credit, bringing the total discount on the tablet to $160, if you're fine with that sort of math.

The Tab S3 has a strong set of specs, including a 9.7" 1536 x 2048 AMOLED display (which supports HDR video), an S Pen, a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 6,000mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and quad speakers. Costco is selling the Wi-Fi model of the tablet. We previously saw the Tab S3 going for $469.99 with a $20 Google Play gift card on eBay.

In his review, Ryan called the Tab S3 "a good tablet with a bad price." At this discounted price, the Samsung tablet looks like a pretty good buy. The deal is available only to Costco members (limit of three per member) and is valid through Monday, November 27th (Cyber Monday). Get it while supplies last.