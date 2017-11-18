CVS has offered photo printing for some time now on its Android app, but photo card printing from your phone has just arrived. Starting with version 4.0, you'll be able to purchase 4" x 8" photo cards of your photos via your phone, and then pick them up on the same day in-store.
WHAT'S NEW
Just in time for the holidays! Turn your phone snaps into beautiful photo cards the same day.
• Introducing 4” x 8” photo cards starting at 75¢ each
• Plus same-day pickup when you order through our app (exclusions apply)
The same-day pickup doesn't seem to be new, but you can now order 4" x 8" prints straight from your phone starting at $0.75 a a pop. So if you've got some last-minute cards you need to print for some party or event, you know where to look now. In case you can't find v4.0 on the Play Store for whatever reason, you can grab it at APK Mirror.
