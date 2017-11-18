Cartoon Network has an impressive legacy, with shows like Dexter's Laboratory, The Powerpuff Girls, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Amazing World of Gumball, and Regular Show under its belt. At this point it's mostly a 24/7 channel for Teen Titans GO, but you're into that, you might be excited to hear that the official app now supports Android TV.
Like most applications for cable networks, the CN app allows you to watch select on-demand content from your mobile device (and now, your TV). There's even some full-length episodes that don't require a cable login. If you're interested, you can download it from the Play Store below, or from APKMirror.
Developer: Cartoon Network
Price: Free
Comments