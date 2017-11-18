Article Contents
- 1 Games
- 1.0.1 Lode Runner 1
- 1.0.2 Sonny
- 1.0.3 Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
- 1.0.4 Another World
- 1.0.5 PAC-MAN CE DX
- 1.0.6 DuckTales: Remastered
- 1.0.7 Grim Fandango Remastered
- 1.0.8 Space Invaders Infinity Gene
- 1.0.9 NBA JAM by EA SPORTS™
- 1.0.10 Arkanoid vs Space Invaders
- 1.0.11 The 7th Guest: Remastered
- 1.0.12 realMyst
- 1.0.13 Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- 1.0.14 Adventures of Mana
- 1.0.15 Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- 1.0.16 Galaga Wars
- 1.0.17 Clue
- 1.0.18 Prince of Persia Classic
- 1.0.19 UNO ™ & Friends
- 1.0.20 TETRIS Blitz
- ...
-
69
14.
Comparing the best Twitter clients for Android (2017 edition)
-
20
15.
30 of the best Android games for kids between the ages of 2-8
-
16
16.
30 of the best Android Games to get you in the mood for Halloween
-
40
17.
33 new and notable Android Wear apps and watch faces from the last 2 months (9/01/17 - 11/10/17)
-
3
18.
20 classic games remade on Android with a modern design
- View All 18 Articles In This Series
Alright everybody, it's now time for another Android gaming roundup. For today's list I will be concentrating on classic games that have been updated for modern mobile gaming. That means new graphics, new gameplay, or maybe just some good old fashioned tweaks to a timeless story that expands on its classic roots. So without further ado, let's dive on in!
Games
Lode Runner 1
To my surprise, NEXON is the company behind one of my favorite game releases this year, and it is offered for free without any in-app purchases or advertisements to boot. The game is called Lode Runner 1, and it is a reimagination of the classic Load Runner game with all new graphics, levels, and controls. The gameplay still works the same, which is also great. If you are a fan of classic platforming puzzle games, I wholeheartedly recommend downloading Lode Runner 1 today, as it is absolutely amazing!
Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs
--
Lode Runner Reborn. Simple, mobile-optimized controls. A fun and fast-paced experience for players of all skill levels. Join a worldwide community of gamers who share a love for the arcade classic.
- Run, climb, and blast your way through over 300 new stages.
- Build and share your own stages with the Stage Editor.
- Challenge players from around the world in Championship mode.
- Play stages from the original Lode Runner in Classic mode.
Sonny
Android Police coverage: Armor Games has remade their popular turn-based RPG 'Sonny,' and it is out on the Play Store
Sonny is a combat-focused RPG that previously existed as a flash-based game but has since been remade for mobile with all-new graphics and game mechanics. For the most part, the gameplay takes place on a battlefield where fights are hashed out through classic turn-based action. As you defeat enemies, you level up, which allows you to unlock plenty of new skills. These skills are then used to battle even more powerful enemies. While the mechanics are exactly what you would expect of an aging flash game, the gameplay offers a ton of fun that is hard to argue against when you consider that this title is offered for free.
Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs
--
Rising from the dead with his mind intact but memories missing, Sonny embarks on a massive adventure to uncover the truth and save the world in this challenging turn-based post-apocalyptic RPG. Sonny is a combat-focused RPG crafted for planning and strategy. While it starts simple, the gameplay quickly gains depth and complexity as Sonny and his team learn new skills and gameplay mechanics.
Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
Android Police coverage: Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee Brings Its Uniquely Weird 3D Platforming To Android For $5
Sadly the original Oddworld HD remake is not yet available on the Play Store, luckily the third game made by Oddworld Inhabitants that exists as the second chapter of the Oddworld quintology has been released for our gaming pleasure. It is known as Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee and it is a 3D Oddworld game where you control Munch and Abe in your quest to save the fate of Oddworld while simultaneously bringing Munch's species back from extinction.
Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs
--
Play as the Gabbit with odditude, Munch, and his side-kick, Abe, as they lead a revolution against the conniving, corporate clods of Oddworld. Munch has been captured, poked, probed and generally violated by the greedy corporate sickos, the Vickers, and now it's time for him and Abe to turn the tables.
Another World
Another World, or better known in the US as Out Of This World is a classic PC platformer that plays a lot like the original Prince of Persia. It is tough as nails and takes advantage of a slick sci-fi theme that uses cinematic effects and video shorts to flesh out its story. These shorts are what had set it apart from its competitors back in the day, and the newly refreshed HD scenes do not disappoint today either. This is truly one of the best PC platforming games from the 90's and it is without a doubt still great today.
Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs
--
Also known as Out Of This World™ and released across more than a dozen platforms since its 1991 debut, Another World™ has attained cult status among critics and sophisticated gamers alike for its cinematic effects in the graphics, sound and cut scenes. The actor plays the part of Lester Knight Chaykin, a young physics researcher. While he is right in the middle of doing experiments, his laboratory is struck by lighting and completely destroyed, hurling him into another world, a world populated by humanoid creatures, where danger can spring at any moment.
PAC-MAN CE DX
PAC-MAN CE DX is the definitive version of PAC-MAN Championship Edition. If you have never played either game, this is the one you will want to pick up. It contains 10 zones, each with a unique layout, 132 levels, and 3 different game modes. These modes are Score Attack, Time Trial, and Ghost Combo. For the most part, the gameplay works like any classic Pac-Man game, just with a slew of new content to play through that exceeds anything we ever played in the 80's.
Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs
--
Get ready for more ghost chain gobbling and frantic action in PAC-MAN® CE-DX. It’s Your World. EAT IT. Get ready for more ghost chain gobbling and frantic action in PAC-MAN® CE-DX. The award-winning chomping video game makes a shattering debut on mobile with even more content than ever before. PAC-MAN® Championship Edition DX is the official mobile version of the most beloved arcade game of all time.
DuckTales: Remastered
Android Police coverage: Disney Releases Nostalgic Game DuckTales: Remastered With A Price Tag Scrooge Wouldn't Like
DuckTales: Remastered is just that, a remastering of the classic DuckTales game that initially launched on the NES back in 1989. It contains all-new HD graphics and yet still retains the great controls and amusing story. Considering that DuckTales was and is still regarded as one of the best platformers released in the NES era, having a bright and shiny new version that can be easily played on the go is a great thing.
Monetization: $4.99 / contains ads / no IAPs
--
Join Scrooge McDuck in an epic adventure across the world to discover the five Legendary Treasures. Embark on a journey to the Himalayas, Amazon, Transylvania, African mines, and Moon using Scrooge's secret map. But watch out for the evil sorceress Magica De Spell and notorious Beagle Boys – they're on a quest to steal Scrooge's fortune and will stop at nothing.
Grim Fandango Remastered
Android Police coverage: Double Fine Productions Brings Grim Fandango Remastered To Android, On Sale For Launch At $9.99
Grim Fandango Remastered is another remastering for the HD era, but this time around we are dealing with a classic point and click adventure game. That means you can expect quite a few obscure puzzles to solve that may not be easily guessed, though I suppose that is part of the fun. While this can be a challenging game, the charming story and characters make it all worth it.
Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs
--
One of the most acclaimed adventure games of all time is now back, better than ever. Grim Fandango's epic story of four years in the life (or death) of Manny Calavera, travel agent to the dead, has been remastered to look, sound, and control even better than when it won GameSpot's Game of the Year award upon its original launch.
Space Invaders Infinity Gene
Android Police coverage: [New Game] Space Invaders Infinity Gene Is Like Classic Space Invaders With An Added Dose Of Awesome
Unlike the above remastered titles, Space Invaders Infinity Gene is something a bit different. Sure you can expect plenty of the classic Space Invaders shooter gameplay, just remixed and rebalanced in order to create something fresh and exciting. The modern graphics and music also help to flesh out this interesting shooter that evolves and changes as you are playing it.
Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs
--
Space Invaders Infinity Gene. Named Best Arcade Game at the 2011 Best App Ever Awards. The internationally award-winning evolving shooting game, now available for Android. The more you play, the more the game evolves. Legendary shooter SPACE INVADERS has evolved once again, this time with an unprecedented new system.
NBA JAM by EA SPORTS™
NBA JAM by EA SPORTS is a modern release in the classic NBA Jam series of arcade basketball games. It reigned supreme back in the SNES and Genesis era as the top basketball game to play, and in my opinion this has not changed with the new release as it is a fantastic current day representation of the games of old. While the roster is pretty out of date at this point, the gameplay still holds up perfectly.
Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs
--
Jam with your favorite stars from all 30 NBA teams in over-the-top, high-flying, 2-on-2 arcade basketball just like you remember it – and like you’ve never seen before. PLAY NOW. PLAY CLASSIC. PLAY HEAD-TO-HEAD AGAINST A FRIEND. 4 modes of play let you ball the way you want:
- Play Now – Select a team and jump right into the ballgame.
- Classic Campaign – Defeat all other teams to win the championship, and unlock legends, hidden players, and outrageous cheats.
- Local Multiplayer – Go big head 2 big head against a friend via local WiFi or Bluetooth
- Online Multiplayer – Challenge your Google+ friends to play head-to-head online (All online multiplayers must be updated to the latest version of NBA Jam for optimized gameplay).
Arkanoid vs Space Invaders
Android Police coverage: Hell has officially frozen over, Taito just released a premium Bust-A-Move game on the Play Store
Arkanoid vs Space Invaders takes two classic arcade games and mashes them together for an enjoyable experience in brick breaking and alien shooting. The gist is that you will have Space Invaders coming from the top of your screen that need to be cleared out, though you will often have to contend with the Arkanoid blocks that are blocking your way. It will take all you have to destroy both blocks and aliens while trying your best to stay alive.
Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs
--
Two of the most iconic classic games ever made meet in Arkanoid vs Space Invaders. Arkanoid vs Space Invaders is completely free of in-app purchases.
- Combines the exciting shoot ‘em up and block breaking gameplays in one game.
- Reflect the invaders bullets right back at them.
- Gather energy and trigger Attack Mode to destroy your enemies.
The 7th Guest: Remastered
For its 20th anniversary, the classic interactive movie puzzle adventure game The 7th Guest was remastered for a plethora of platforms with Android clearly being one of those. This means the 1993 graphics have been overhauled for modern HD screens while retaining its fantastic story and puzzles. If you are a fan of narrative adventure games, the interactive movie puzzler The 7th Guest: Remastered is most definitely worth a look.
Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs
--
The famous game remastered in a new 20th Anniversary Edition and available for the first time on Android. Henry Stauf's mansion has been abandoned for as long as anyone dare remember. Stauf was a master toy maker, a maker of amazing puzzles and this strange, eerie, mansion was his greatest creation.
realMyst
Android Police coverage: Noodlecake brings the classic 3D adventure game Myst to the Play Store in remastered form
Myst is a classic point-and-click adventure series that turned the genre on its head back in the 90s with beautifully prerendered 3D landscapes. Noodlecake has worked with the original developers to bring a full 3D version of the first Myst game to Android as realMyst, though the basics have definitely remained the same. This means you will be tasked with exploring a mystical island by solving puzzles that slowly reveal the game's backstory.
Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs
--
From legendary developer Cyan Worlds. realMyst is all-things Myst, but amazingly more real. You can explore anywhere, unfettered, and in realtime. Pick your own path through the forest on Myst Island. Look lazily upward into the Channelwood Age trees. Relax next to the rippling fountain as the sun sets in the Selenitic Age.
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
Android Police coverage: [Update: Officially released today] Exciting news for CRPG fans, Planescape Torment will see an enhanced edition release on April 11th
Originally released in 1999, Beamdog has seen fit to enhance the original Planescape: Torment with newly polished graphics and remastered music, bringing the game into the modern age. However, Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition still retains all of the classic CRPG gameplay you remember. Of course if you find that you do not enjoy all these enhancements, you can easily turn them off in the settings. In my opinion, this is what makes the enhanced edition so versatile. No matter if you would like to play the original or the enhanced edition there is an option fitting for your desired experience.
Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs
--
In Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition you'll explore the planes, survive combat alongside a party of unique companions, and solve puzzles unlike any ever seen in the genre. The original Planescape: Torment was released in 1999 to widespread critical acclaim. It won RPG of the Year from multiple outlets for its unconventional story, characters, and amazing soundtrack.
Adventures of Mana
Android Police coverage: Square Enix's Adventures Of Mana (A Remake Of Final Fantasy Adventure) Lands In The Play Store For $14
Adventures of Mana is a remake of Final Fantasy Adventure, an action-RPG Game Boy title from 1991 that was better known in Japan as Seiken Densetsu: Final Fantasy Gaiden. So while it actually doesn't have anything to do with the mainstream Final Fantasy series, this is still a classic Square Enix action-RPG. This also means it's kinda pricey, but for some, the cost may just be worth the trip down memory lane.
Monetization: $13.99 / no ads / no IAPs
--
Relive the excitement of Final Fantasy Adventure― a timeless classic remastered for a new generation. Enshrined atop Mt. Illusia, high above the lofty clouds, stands the Tree of Mana. Drawing its life energy from the boundless celestial aether, the sentinel grows in silence. Legend holds that he who lays his hands upon its trunk will be granted power eternal―a power the Dark Lord of Glaive now seeks to further fuel his bloody quest for domination.
Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
Android Police coverage: Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Slides Back Into The Play Store After Post-Launch Issues
I remember quite fondly playing Leisure Suit Larry on my parents 386. While I was probably too young to catch many of the game's innuendos, my parents' inattentiveness was in this instance a boon to my youthful gaming eyes. So when I saw that Leisure Suit Larry had been rebooted in HD as Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded, I had to pounce on the opportunity to play it again. Rest assured, the goofy 80's lounge lizard storyline and point and click gameplay still retain all of the fun of the original.
Monetization: free / no ads / single $4.99 IAP unlocks the full game
--
It’s not just the funniest game you've ever played, it’s also the most infamous video game of all time. Leisure Suit Larry in the Land of the Lounge Lizards was first released by Sierra On-Line in 1987 and became an international phenomenon. The lovable loser Larry Laffer -- a 40-year-old virgin in pursuit of finding true love -- and risqué humor were unlike anything anyone had ever seen or played.
Galaga Wars
Galaga Wars was released for the 35th Anniversary of the original Galaga arcade game. It takes the classic shooter gameplay and reskins it for modern times while also making it "mobile friendly." So it's more a casual survival shooter in this instance, though the gameplay is still enjoyable. Just watch out for a few of the game's more egregious in-app purchases, and you should make it out unscathed.
Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $8.49
--
A galaxy on the brink of destruction. Infinite waves of alien enemies. One heroic ship. You know what to do. Fire up the engines, power up the laser chambers as the iconic space-faring shooter returns for its 35th Anniversary in a shower of laser blasts, breathless barrel-rolls and smoking missiles. The survival of the universe is once more at stake.
Clue
Android Police coverage: Classic murder-mystery board game Clue released, in the Play Store, with a $4 price tag
Many of you should be pretty familiar with Hasbro's whodunit board game Clue, as it's most definitely considered a classic. Seeing that this is a digital remake, it's really nice that this is presented to the user with plenty of pleasant artwork and a clear design. Just keep in mind that this is a solitary experience and that there are plenty of in-app purchases that expand on the core concepts of the game. Luckily you are free to ignore them if you just want to enjoy the base gameplay.
Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99
--
Clue is the classic mystery game. Now you can play the beloved Hasbro family board game on the go. WHO, with WHAT weapon and WHERE? Download the official app and crack the case. Join Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Mrs Peacock, Mr Green, Dr Orchid and Professor Plum on a night of murder and mystery in Tudor Mansion. Mr. Boddy has been murdered. But who did it?
Prince of Persia Classic
Android Police coverage: Ubisoft Releases Prince Of Persia Classic, Puts A New Spin On An Old-School Throwback
Prince of Persia Classic is just that, the classic Prince of Persia game but with an all-new skin that updates the game's looks for a more modern look. The core gameplay plays exactly as you would expect from a 90's PC platformer. Sadly it appears to not have been updated for some time which causes a crash on launch with newer devices. Luckily you can bypass this bug by playing in airplane mode, so take caution if that does not sound like something you are willing to put up with.
Monetization: $1.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99
--
You are the Prince of Persia on a daring rescue mission to save your Princess. Fulfill your destiny, play this game, and experience the thrills and adventures of this classic tale. Replay the adventure of the original Prince of Persia in a complete new skin as you battle your way through the dungeon to rescue the Princess. Perform death defying stunts as you proceed from the dark and grim dungeons to the beautiful Palace tower.
UNO ™ & Friends
Android Police coverage: [Draw 4!] Gameloft Releases Uno & Friends To The Play Store
UNO & Friends is a free-to-play version of the popular card game UNO on the Play Store that allows for plenty of multiplayer gameplay. Sadly there are quite a few FTP mechanics that can ruin the gameplay if you are not careful with who you play against. You see, there are powerups that are purchasable in the game, so playing against random opponents means you can play against people who have purchased these cheats. Luckily you can limit your play time to challenging friends and family, which means you can avoid the powerup pitfalls and just enjoy a simple game of UNO.
Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99
--
UNO™ & Friends: Fast Fun for Everyone. UNO™, the world's most beloved card game, introduces a new free social experience. Playing UNO™ with friends, family, and the millions of fans worldwide has never been easier. Join one of the largest mobile gaming communities and enjoy a free multiplayer experience, brand-new game modes and tournaments that let you shout ""UNO.""
TETRIS Blitz
Android Police coverage: [New Game] EA's Tetris Blitz Scores Worldwide Release, Uses The Long Piece In Celebration
TETRIS Blitz takes the age-old Tetris falling block puzzle gameplay and turns it on its head with the inclusion of powerful powerups, daily challenges, PvP and ranked tournaments. While there are still plenty of pitfalls thanks to its free-to-play mechanics, it still hard to argue against being able to play Tetris online against other opponents in the palm of your hand.
Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99
--
Experience the new high-speed, action-packed take on the iconic block puzzle game. It’s two-minute Tetris® with exciting fresh features, including a stunning look and feel, rewarding Power-Ups to get as you climb levels, and intense Battles with friends. Best of all, it’s free. Aim for a personal best score and earn bragging rights as you fly past your friends on Leaderboards.
And there we have it, folks. While I have not covered every single classic game that has been refreshed on our platform, I hope I have singled out a few of the more niche or notable releases that may not have seen a lot of coverage in the past. So yes, there are plenty more games that could be in this list so please feel free to let me know what you think was missed and if there are enough recommendations I can always put together a round 2 of classic games remade on Android with a modern design.
Comments