It's getting to be the gift giving season, and does it really matter whether that's a gift for yourself or a gift for someone else? It is our position that it does not. T-Mobile customers can now give themselves a gift in the form of a new Galaxy S8 Active, LG V30+, or Revvl Plus. All three of those phones are now live.

The Galaxy S8 Active debuted a few months ago on AT&T, but now it's expanding. The GS8 Active is obviously based on the regular GS8, but it has a 4,000mAh battery, impact-resistant design, and a flat 1440p OLED display. It'll run you $820 full price or $100 down and $30 per month for 24 months. The LG V30+ is also a tweaked version of an existing phone. In this case, it's identical to the V30, except for the 128GB of internal storage and some nicer included headphones. This phone is $850 or $130 down and $30 per month for 24 months.

The T-Mobile Revvl Plus is an improved version of the Revvl. It has a 6-inch 1080p LCD, 2GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 635 SoC. It's naturally a much more budget-friendly alternative to the V30+ and GS8 Active. It's only $200 or $8 down and $8 per month for 24 months.