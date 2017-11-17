Snapbreak has been putting out some quality puzzle-filled escape games in the last year, with Faraway: Puzzle Escape clearly being their most notable and successful release. Well, it would appear that we now have a sequel available on the Play Store titled Faraway 2: Jungle Escape, and it takes everything from the original and improves it. This means you can expect a more interesting story, better puzzle mechanics, and of course some wonderfully understated yet breathtaking graphics.

Unlike the first game in the series that took place in a desert, Faraway 2: Jungle Escape, as the name would imply, takes place in a lush jungle setting. In my opinion, this setting is more conducive to a relaxed gameplay experience thanks to how tranquil the environment looks. Considering that this series is geared towards relaxed puzzle solving gameplay, the new theme definitely changes things for the better when compared to the dull earth tones of the first release.

But the new environment isn't the only change for the better, as you can also expect plenty of new and exciting puzzles to solve. Each level has you hunting for clues on how to solve the multiple puzzles contained within.

So say you come across a colorful graph on the side of a pillar. You can take a picture of that graph to then use that picture for help when needing to duplicate the graph's particular layout in a different section of the level. As you solve these style of puzzles, you will unlock critical items that will help you to find the last puzzle piece that opens the final door for that level. This way you can move along on to the next stage. As you progress, these simple puzzles will become more difficult and intricate. Luckily there are no timers, so you play at your own pace and enjoy the verdant scenery and calming music as you try to work out what you need to do next.

Now, as far as the story is concerned you will start out still in search of your lost father, where the last portal you went through in the original game has brought you to this all-new jungle environment. You will have to start anew searching through the many temples you happen across in this all-new world. As you progress through the game's many levels, you will be slowly drip-fed more of the story surrounding the hunt for your father through the many notes he has left behind.

Notably Faraway 2: Jungle Escape is a free game that gives you immediate access to the first 9 levels of the game, this way everyone is free to try out the gameplay without plunking any cash down. There will be advertisements in between rounds of play, but you can pay to remove them. If you would like to unlock the game in its entirety and remove those ads, you will have to spend $3.49 through a single in-app purchase. You also have the option to purchase levels packs individually if you feel a bit trepidatious about spending that $3.49, and those will run you $0.99 per pack.

Oh, and the icing on the cake, Google Play Games Services are supported with the inclusion of cloud saving. I didn't see any achievement system or leaderboard, but hey, cloud saves are plenty good enough for me. This way you can pick up where you last left off on any Android device the game is installed on.

If you are a fan of escape room puzzle games in the same vein as The Room or realMyst, then Faraway 2: Jungle Escape should be on your radar. The puzzle solving is solid and enjoyable, the graphics and music are relaxingly beautiful, you can easily check the gameplay out for free, and the full unlock price is quite agreeable. Plus you get cloud save support through GPG, which is fantastic. As far as I am concerned this sequel is checking off all of the right boxes, so what are you waiting for, go ahead and download this game today.