With all of the OnePlus 5T news, and the admittedly righteous anger from some of the OP community, it's easy to forget about yesteryear's phones. Both the OP3/OP3T received another Open Beta update, which is supposed to improve the overall Oreo experience on the two devices.

Here's the changelog:

New UI for Do Not Disturb

Optimized standby battery usage

Smart Text Selection improvements

General performance improvements

Updated OnePlus and GMS applications

Updated Google security patch (October 2017)

Other bug fixes and optimizations

A new UI for DND sounds interesting, though I am not entirely sure why it was needed to begin with. At least OnePlus is focusing on improving the battery standby, performance, and SmartText. November is half over already, and this update ships with the October security patch... better late than never, I guess.

If you're still rocking your OP3/3T and haven't joined the Open Beta program yet, it's pretty easy to do so. Reverting back to the stable channel does wipe your data, so keep that in mind if you're not sure. Those of you already in the OB program, you can either wait for the OTA or you can sideload the new version. Just head over to your respective source link below.