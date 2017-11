The weekend is nigh upon us, meaning it's time for one more round of app sales! Our lists this week have been pretty short, so today's may seem much longer by comparison. If you haven't yet, be sure to go back to Wednesday's post, tiny as it was, to see if anything catches your eye.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

¯\_(ツ)_/¯